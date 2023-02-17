Transit service on regular schedule for Presidents Day

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses to and from Snohomish County will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Presidents Day — Monday, Feb. 20.

All Community Transit bus service: Regular schedule

Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Regular schedule

Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Open regular hours, call 425-353-RIDE (7433).

Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/schedules.