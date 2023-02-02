Verdant awards $4.3 million in community health grants

3 hours ago 6

The Verdant Health Commission announced Thursday it has awarded $4.3 million in grants to 31 community organizations offering programs and services that address Verdant’s strategic priorities: mental health, health care access and food security.

“This funding will ensure that health-elated programming is available and accessible for the community, said Commissioner Karianna Wilson. “By working together with health care organizations and health-focused nonprofits, we can improve the health and well-being of all residents of South Snohomish County.”

This grant funding is in addition to the $70 million that Verdant has invested in the community since its inception in 2012, the agency said in its announcement.

“The Korean Community Service Center (KCSC) is excited and grateful to receive this award,” said Joomi Kim, KCSC executive director. “We understand how big of an impact this funding will benefit our immigrant community. Nobody should be in a position where they can’t afford the essentials that they need. The past 1.5 years has been a real eye-opening experience for KCSC as we provide these services and programs to support our community, and we realize that we have a lot of work to do.  We have only scratched the surface.”

The newly approved grants are listed below :

Community Partner Award Amount Priority Area Primary
Korean Community Service Center $164,000 Mental health
Edmonds College Foundation $206,441 Mental health
Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County $198,000 Mental health
Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County $100,000 Mental health
Latino Educational Training Institute $68,722 Mental health
Parent Trust for Washington Children $30,447 Mental health
Center for Human Services $176,000 Mental health
Edmonds School District $450,000 Mental health
Project Girl Mentoring Program $130,000 Mental health
Gambian Talents Promotion now Washington West African Center $115,000 Mental health
Drug Abuse Council of Snohomish County dba Sound Pathways/Pacific Treatment Alternatives $161,522 Mental health
Compass Health $225,000 Mental health
Edmonds Center for the Arts $10,000 Mental health
Latino Educational Training Institute $101,000 Healthcare access
YWCA Seattle, King, Snohomish $73,000 Health care access
Edmonds School District $71,390 Health care access
YMCA of Greater Seattle $73,000 Health care access
Lahai Health $285,000 Health care access
Community Health Center of Snohomish County $200,000 Health care access
UTSAV $75,000 Health care access
Medical Teams International $150,000 Health care access
Project Access NW $100,000 Health care access
Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation $60,000 Health care access
Edmonds Senior Center $96,000 Health care access
ChildStrive $260,000 Health care access
Kindering $40,000 Health care access
WONDERLAND CHILD & FAMILY SERVICES $150,000 Health care access
Edmonds Food Bank $121,000 Food security
Foundation for Edmonds School District $140,000 Food security
Helping Hands Project Organization $60,000 Food security
Homage $260,000 Food security

 

