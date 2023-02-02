Verdant awards $4.3 million in community health grants

The Verdant Health Commission announced Thursday it has awarded $4.3 million in grants to 31 community organizations offering programs and services that address Verdant’s strategic priorities: mental health, health care access and food security.
“This funding will ensure that health-elated programming is available and accessible for the community, said Commissioner Karianna Wilson. “By working together with health care organizations and health-focused nonprofits, we can improve the health and well-being of all residents of South Snohomish County.”
This grant funding is in addition to the $70 million that Verdant has invested in the community since its inception in 2012, the agency said in its announcement.
“The Korean Community Service Center (KCSC) is excited and grateful to receive this award,” said Joomi Kim, KCSC executive director. “We understand how big of an impact this funding will benefit our immigrant community. Nobody should be in a position where they can’t afford the essentials that they need. The past 1.5 years has been a real eye-opening experience for KCSC as we provide these services and programs to support our community, and we realize that we have a lot of work to do. We have only scratched the surface.”
The newly approved grants are listed below :
|Community Partner
|Award Amount
|Priority Area Primary
|Korean Community Service Center
|$164,000
|Mental health
|Edmonds College Foundation
|$206,441
|Mental health
|Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County
|$198,000
|Mental health
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County
|$100,000
|Mental health
|Latino Educational Training Institute
|$68,722
|Mental health
|Parent Trust for Washington Children
|$30,447
|Mental health
|Center for Human Services
|$176,000
|Mental health
|Edmonds School District
|$450,000
|Mental health
|Project Girl Mentoring Program
|$130,000
|Mental health
|Gambian Talents Promotion now Washington West African Center
|$115,000
|Mental health
|Drug Abuse Council of Snohomish County dba Sound Pathways/Pacific Treatment Alternatives
|$161,522
|Mental health
|Compass Health
|$225,000
|Mental health
|Edmonds Center for the Arts
|$10,000
|Mental health
|Latino Educational Training Institute
|$101,000
|Healthcare access
|YWCA Seattle, King, Snohomish
|$73,000
|Health care access
|Edmonds School District
|$71,390
|Health care access
|YMCA of Greater Seattle
|$73,000
|Health care access
|Lahai Health
|$285,000
|Health care access
|Community Health Center of Snohomish County
|$200,000
|Health care access
|UTSAV
|$75,000
|Health care access
|Medical Teams International
|$150,000
|Health care access
|Project Access NW
|$100,000
|Health care access
|Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation
|$60,000
|Health care access
|Edmonds Senior Center
|$96,000
|Health care access
|ChildStrive
|$260,000
|Health care access
|Kindering
|$40,000
|Health care access
|WONDERLAND CHILD & FAMILY SERVICES
|$150,000
|Health care access
|Edmonds Food Bank
|$121,000
|Food security
|Foundation for Edmonds School District
|$140,000
|Food security
|Helping Hands Project Organization
|$60,000
|Food security
|Homage
|$260,000
|Food security
