VFW Post 8870 announces Freedom Scholarship for graduating HS seniors

VFW Post 8870 is once again offering its Freedom Scholarship to graduating high school seniors.

To qualify, a student must have at least one sibling, parent or grandparent who is a U.S. military veteran and must also reside within the boundaries of either the Edmonds or Mukilteo school district. Students who live in school district boundaries but attend private schools or are home schooled are also eligible to apply.

Each of the four scholarships are $1,500 and will be awarded to seniors who will be enrolling full time at an accredited vocational, technical, college or university in the fall 2023 semester.

Students will be required to submit a transcript of their high school academic record and a resume that lists the high school activities in which they participated. In addition, applicants will be asked to write a 300- to 500-word essay in which they explain the meaning of freedom to them and how the U.S. Constitution establishes and maintains a culture of freedom in our country.

Students may obtain a Freedom Scholarship application from the career centers in their high schools or it can be downloaded from the VFW Post web site at www.vfw8870.org. The deadline for submitting the application and supporting materials is April 15, 2023. Scholarship recipients will be notified of their selection prior to their high school’s spring awards program.

Mail completed applications to:

VFW Post 8870

P.O. Box 701

Edmonds, Washington 98020