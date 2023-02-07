Washington Kids in Transition hosting food drive for families in need Feb. 10-11

Washington Kids in Transition will be holding a food drive on Friday, Feb.10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food drive will take place at the agency’s distribution center at 19721 Scriber Lake Rd., Suite B, in Lynnwood.

The emergency food pantry is running low on supplies. The pantry provides meals for McKinney-Vento and low income students and their families in the Edmonds School District and South Snohomish County.

Items in particular need are canned soup, canned ravioli, canned beef stew, canned fruits and vegetables, boxed pasta and sauce, condiments (ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, jarred salsa, hot sauce, etc.), individual macaroni and cheese cups, boxed rice, instant mashed potatoes, cereal, boxed milk, instant oatmeal, pancake mix and syrup, granola bars, fruit cups, crackers, ramen.

Food donors can swing through the parking lot, where volunteers will be on hand to accept donations.

For more information about Washington Kids in Transition, visit washingtonkidsintransition.org/what-we-do/.