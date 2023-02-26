With snow and ice in forecast, Sound Transit offers tips for commuters

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow, ice, and wind in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties over the next several days, which may have an impact on regional transportation. Here are a few tips from Sound Transit to help you prepare for your commute during these challenging conditions:

Be prepared: Sign up for text or email Service Alerts and follow Sound Transit on Twitter to stay up to date on weather affecting your route. Take a few minutes to plan for snow reroutes and potential travel alternatives that can meet your needs.

Link light rail: At this time all Link trains will operate on their regular schedule. Please use caution at all stations. Be prepared for potential snow and ice on platforms, stairs, crosswalks, sky bridges and parking lots.

Sounder Train: Sounder trains will operate at their scheduled departure times. Please anticipate potential delays. It is recommended to continue arriving at stations for scheduled departure times. Please dress warmly and contact a station agent with any questions or concerns at your location.

ST Express buses: ST Express buses may go on snow reroute at any time. Road conditions can change quickly causing reroutes or stop closures with little to no advanced notice. You may see smaller bus sizes being used on your route and experience reduced operating speeds. Please expect significant delays throughout the service day, should adverse weather impact any part of our region.

The online trip planner, OneBusAway and other third-party apps may not reflect current operation of service during adverse weather conditions. Passengers should monitor the Service Alerts page for snow reroute information. All posted timetables are estimated during adverse weather conditions and not guaranteed.

For safety, it is advised to wait for buses at posted bus stops on flat portions of cleared arterials or at major transfer points, such as park-and-ride lots and transit centers where there may be multiple service options.Use caution and watch for ice at train stations and bus stops. Sound Transit will have crews out in the field working to clear snow and ice from our facilities, but please be prepared in case your facility has not been cleared by the time you arrive.