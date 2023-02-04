Woodway Town Council set to discuss Point Wells annexation, fire services

A public discussion on whether the Town of Woodway should annex Point Wells and a report on fire services are among the topics on the agenda during the Woodway Town Council hybrid meeting Monday, Feb. 6.

You can learn more about the annexation issue in this message from Woodway Mayor Mike Quinn here.

The council is also set to discuss a resolution that would approve Woodway’s membership in the Mayors and Business Leaders for Public Safety coalition, formed last fall.

The council meeting will take place at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W.. Woodway). The meeting also may be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 129 735 940#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.