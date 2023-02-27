WSU offering beach watcher training course

Learn about Puget Sound wildlife, coastal processes, water quality, climate change, and more, then share your knowledge as a trained Washington State University Extension beach watcher.WSU hosts a training course where enrollees receive 80 hours of classroom and ﬁeld training in classes that will mix in-person and online learning, with several field trips included. The training starts on March 16 and will be every Thursday in March and May from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and every Tuesday and Thursday in April from 9 a.m.-noon.
The course fee is $175, $150 if registered before March 1. Need-based scholarships are available.
Upon completing the course, beach watchers share their knowledge as citizen scientist volunteers, giving back 80 hours over the next two years to self-selected projects.
The program allows people to immerse themselves in Puget Sound stewardship knowledge and provides a community of like-minded people.
Options to volunteer are wide-ranging. Choose one of the following programs:
• Share what you learn to help others conserve Puget Sound health
• Get involved in one or several Puget Sound-related research projects
• Bring your own ideas to craft your own volunteer experience.
More information can be found on the beach watchers website.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.