Letter to the editor: Working Families Tax Credit can make a tangible difference

Editor:

In my work with Faith Action Network, a multi-faith advocacy coalition, I see faith communities across our state open their doors to their neighbors who need food, transportation, and other emergency assistance. We know one high utility bill or unexpected medical bill can put a family into crisis. That’s why it’s so important to spread the word about a new tax credit of up to $1,200 available to families across Washington, starting this year. The Working Families Tax Credit goes beyond faithful charity to make sure that people who are working and paying taxes get the boost they need to get beyond crises. Qualifying for up to $1,200 can make such a tangible difference!

People in Edmonds who don’t know about the credit might end up missing out on this life-saving cash. Undocumented immigrant workers who have been left out of other programs are eligible, since they work and pay taxes too. I am grateful that this tax credit will help level the playing field in our state, since working people in Washington pay more than our share of taxes that fund schools, roads, and all the things that make our community livable. Workers who live in our community will also spend the money in our community, so that will help our local businesses too. Join me in sharing about this incredible resource and let’s be good neighbors together.

If you’re a low-to-moderate-income worker in our community, apply now at WorkingFamiliesCredit.wa.gov or find free application assistance at WaTaxCredit.org.

Blake Alford

Edmonds