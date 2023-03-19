Annual Easter Egg Hunt April 8 at Frances Anderson Playfield

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club will be hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 8 for kids ages 3 to 10 years old at the Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. Kids will scramble for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas.
Following a welcome and opening remarks at 10 a.m., there will be three hunting parties:
First wave: 3- and 4-year-olds
Second wave: 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds
Third wave: 8-, 9- and 10-year-olds
The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures while you wait for your wave to be called. Additionally firefighters and their trucks from South County Fire will be present to give tours and answer quesitons.
All families should bring a basket to collect eggs and candy, as well as nonperishable food or cash donation to benefit the Edmonds Food Bank .
It’s a rain-or-shine event, so come prepared for April showers. Adultsare encouraged to bring cameras to take pictures, while the kids hunt for eggs and candy.
