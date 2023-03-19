Annual Easter Egg Hunt April 8 at Frances Anderson Playfield

The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures while you wait for your wave to be called. Additionally firefighters and their trucks from South County Fire will be present to give tours and answer quesitons.

All families should bring a basket to collect eggs and candy, as well as nonperishable food or cash donation to benefit the Edmonds Food Bank .

It’s a rain-or-shine event, so come prepared for April showers. Adultsare encouraged to bring cameras to take pictures, while the kids hunt for eggs and candy.