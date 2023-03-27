Annual Edmonds Fishing Pier clean-up event April 2

The 2023 Edmonds Fishing Pier underwater scuba maintenance event will take place Sunday, April 2 from 9 am until 3 pm. Matthew Shawhan of the Emerald Sea Dive Club will lead a 30-person team of volunteer underwater scuba divers to remove and clean the debris underneath the Edmonds Fishing Pier.

Next to the pier visitor station will be a tent display featuring a community give-back of any valuables found during the previous event last spring. Fishing gear, hooks and fishing lures are the most common items to be given away at that time. There will also be a volunteer sign-up sheet for anyone interested in contributing their time to pick up litter along the shoreline. Shawhan will be at the tent display to answer any questions during the event.

To ensure the safety of the underwater scuba diver teams, portions of the pier will be closed as follows:

Southern half of the fishing pier: closed from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Northern half of the fishing pier: closed from noon to 3 p.m.

Please note that closure times are approximate.