Applications open for City of Edmonds 2024 lodging tax fund awards

Applications for lodging tax fund awards to promote 2024 events and programs in Edmonds that attract visitors from outside the city are now available from the City of Edmonds.

The City of Edmonds Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) provides recommendations on the use of city lodging tax revenue for the purposes of tourism promotion. These recommendations, approved by the Edmonds City Council as part of the annual City of Edmonds budget, include awarding grants to organizations that produce and promote events or programs that bring visitors to Edmonds. The award cycle is once a year.

Applications for 2024 will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Thursday May 25, 2023.

Arts-related nonprofit organizations seeking grants up to $2,800 for events or programs that promote cultural tourism may apply through the City of Edmonds Arts Commission Tourism Promotion Awards program. Applications are available online or by contacting eac@edmondswa.gov or frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov.

Nonprofits seeking funds for any kind of event or program that promotes tourism may apply directly to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee for funding to assist with attracting visitors to Edmonds. Applications are available online or by contacting Megan Luttrell at megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov.