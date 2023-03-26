Applications open for Edmonds Economic Development Commission

The City of Edmonds is seeking applicants to fill four positions on the Economic Development Commission (EDC), which will become available at the end of March.

The Economic Development Commission is a nine-member, volunteer board appointed by the mayor and city council to provide advice and recommendations on economic vitality, jobs and enhancement of municipal revenue.

The appointed commissioners will serve in a volunteer capacity. Two seats are filling vacancies whose terms will run until March 31, 2024 and two seats are filling full-term positions running until March 31, 2025.

The city encourages women, people of color and other minorities to apply. Commissioners must be residents of Edmonds.

Residents interested in serving on the Citizens Economic Development Commission must fill out and submit the official city application form online.

Applications received by 4:30 pm, Friday, March 31, 2023 will be given priority.

For more information, visit the Economic Development Commission webpage.

Para ver este comunicado de prensa y la solicitud visite www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings.

如需查看此媒体发布和申请表，请访问: www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings