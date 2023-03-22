Art Beat review : See what’s cookin’ at ‘The Spitfire Grill’ — plus art and radio shows, The Little Lies and Taste Edmond tickets



Now through April 8

Wade James Theatre

950 Main St., Edmonds

The Driftwood Players, under the direction of Diane Johnston, invite the audience to travel to the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin in their production of The Spitfire Grill. The opening number, A Ring Around the Moon, sets the tone as protagonist Percy Talbott is released from prison and sings about finding a home in the town she discovered from a photo in a travel book. The play follows her redemption story as she takes a job at the Spitfire Grill as a helper to the prickly owner, Hannah Ferguson. Hannah is as tough as nails and has her own secrets and wounds. She has listed the Grill for sale, but there aren’t any takers who want to move to the middle of nowhere. Percy convinces Hannah to hold a $100 raffle and essay contest. Letters begin to descend on the town with the same ferocity that Hogwarts mailed Harry Potter his acceptance letter (though none arrive by owl). Percy wins over the reluctant townspeople and helps them to find healing and direction.

The show is double cast, so this review speaks to the cast I got to see.

The show’s music is played by a live band that sits onstage and lends a cozy ambiance to the production. The band features Jakob Bean on accordion, Joe Hinchy on guitar and mandolin, Andrew Kim on cello, Celeste Larson on violin and Shadrack Scott on keyboard.

It’s tough to say which of the female protagonists is the biggest Spitfire: Sarah Ignatius Hooper as hopeful Percy Talbott, Vicki Wicks as Hannah Ferguson or Annelise Harlan as Shelby Thorpe. Shelby starts the play as a mousy woman trapped under the thumb of controlling husband, Caleb Thorpe (Michael McFadden), but with the influence and support of the other ladies, she finds her voice and independence. The three share several sweet moments together.

Justin Tran plays Percy’s love interest, Sheriff Joe Sutter, performing in his first stage musical after previously spending time music directing and at the piano.

Emi Faltinson as mail carrier Effy Krayneck is the hilarious comic relief in the play. Her witty comebacks, overt snooping and gossip add needed levity.

David “DC” Dugdale as the mysterious visitor may not say much, but he communicates with body language and soulful eyes.

There were two numbers that stood out as particularly well-executed. First is Out of the Frying Pan, where Percy disastrously learns to cook. The second is the song Ice and Snow, where the cast plays percussion with their snow shovels and ice melt salt.

The rest of the cast includes Rachel Ruby Squires (Percy Talbott); Gina Wilhelm (Hannah Ferguson); Rachel Mills (Shelby Thorpe); Jaret Miller (Caleb Thorpe); Dov Matthews (Sheriff Joe Sutter); Natasha Thompson (Effy Krayneck); and Bill Kusler (The Visitor).

The creative team features Celeste Larson (vocal director), Joe Hinchy (band leader), Rhys Strohmeyer (scenic designer), Gwyn Skone (lighting designer), Arian Smit (sound designer), Nancy Johnson (properties designer), Rex Goulding (assistant properties designer), Faye Mattingley (costume designer), Matthew Ircink (stage manager), Claudine Pruitt (assistant producer), Brian Fletcher (production supervisor) and Katie Soulé (production manager/managing director).

There are still a smattering of seats available, so be sure to get tickets today before it sells out. Please note that this show contains adult themes and is best for high school students and up.

For those looking to support the Driftwood Players, please consider a donation. In addition to their ticket sales, Edmonds Driftwood Players also depend on donations from individuals and businesses. All donations are incredibly helpful and there are many ways to financially support your local community theater! All donations are tax deductible because they are a nonprofit, community theater operating under a 501(c)(3) IRS designation. A generous donor is matching all donations until July, so this is a fantastic time to give.

Visit Edmonds’ own Andy Eccleshall’s art show, “The Valley”



Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 30

Reception Saturday, April 1, 3-5 p.m.

Smith and Vallee Gallery

5742 Gilkey Ave., Edison

Just in time for a visit to the Skagit Valley tulips comes Edmonds artist Andy Eccleshall’s show, The Valley. The show opens March 30 with a reception from 3-5 p.m. on April 1 at Smith and Vallee Gallery in Edison.

The show features 17 new paintings, all of which are displayed on the show flyer above or on his website.

If you haven’t visited Edison before, it’s well worth the trip. A small but extremely vibrant community of galleries, pubs, restaurants and unique shops, it bustles with activity and is an excellent destination if you’re out enjoying the spring tulip fields and the beauty of the Skagit Valley.

St. Alban’s to hold “Golden Age of Radio” show

Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. (Bring Peanut Butter!)

St. Alban’s Church

21405 82nd Pl. W, Edmonds

Members of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will get into a time machine to travel back to the days of radio when they host their first live theater production of “The Golden Age of Radio.”

The event, recreating three classic programs, is open to all. The only cost of admission is that guests bring a jar of peanut butter (or more!) as a donation to help local food banks. Cash and checks made payable to St. Alban’s, with “Food Drive” noted on the memo line will also be accepted.

Church members are looking forward to honoring the history of radio. In case you don’t remember, it all started with an experiment by Guglielmo Marconi. In December 1894, he developed transmitters and receivers that could work over long distances, turning what was essentially a laboratory experiment into the communication system we now know as the radio.

On Nov. 2, 1920, under the call sign KDKA, Pittsburgh’s Westinghouse Electric and Manufacturing Company transmitted the first scheduled radio broadcast. This was the beginning of providing instant news for people in most world locations to hear current news and eventually have access to home entertainment.

For more information about the show, contact the church at 425-778-0371.

Taste Edmonds Presents: Little Lies and special guest

Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m.

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is excited to share that they’ll be producing Taste Edmonds events year-round called the Taste Edmonds Presents series, featuring local musical artists. The Little Lies is a dynamic super-group of accomplished Seattle musicians paying tribute to the timeless cannon of Fleetwood Mac. They played Taste Edmonds last year and were incredible! The show will take place at the Old Edmonds Opera House (also known as the Masonic Lodge). Go grab your tickets while they’re still available, and get ready to sing all the hits. This is an age 21-plus event.

Taste Edmonds early bird pricing tickets on sale now

Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11-13

In case you missed it, Taste Edmonds tickets are officially on sale! It will be a weekend of music, food, and fun – with more Edmonds offerings than ever before. Early bird pricing is available for a limited time, so snag those tickets today.

Interested in sponsorship? Act fast. Email Erica or Ryan for more info.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.