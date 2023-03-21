Cascade Symphony announces concertmaster auditions

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO), now in its 61st season of performing classical music concerts, will be holding auditions for its concertmaster position, which will begin with the 2023-24 concert season starting in the fall.

Auditions for concertmaster candidates will take place Saturday, April 22. Applicants are required to send a musical resume via email to auditions@cascadesymphony.org. A full job description is available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.

“The Cascade Symphony is an all-volunteer orchestra with an enviable reputation for the highest standards of excellence,” said Michael Miropolsky, who has served as the CSO’s conductor and music director for the past 21 years. “Orchestra members are accomplished musicians devoted to classical music who have chosen to pursue careers in other fields, but perform purely for the joy of it.”

The orchestra performs seven concerts at the Edmonds Center for the Arts between October and May. Rehearsals will be held Monday evenings starting in September.

Questions about the selection process can be directed to Laura Heard at 206-525-0965.