Center for Human Services fundraising gala and auction April 1 in Lynnwood

The Center for Human Services will host a Community Connections gala and auction Saturday, April 1, at the Lynnwood Events Center.

The gala will feature dueling pianos, a roaming magician, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and the chance to bid on trips, sporting events entertainment and local cuisine.

The Center for Human Services, which includes locations in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Shoreline, is a community-based nonprofit that has provided counseling and other social services to children and families since 1970.

The Lynnwood Event Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W. Tickets can be purchased here at $100 per seat.