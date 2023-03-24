Centralia HS coach Dustin McGee hired to lead Meadowdale football team

Meadowdale High School has a new head football coach. Dustin McGee comes to Meadowdale after serving as the head coach at Centralia High School.

McGee began coaching at Santiam High School in Oregon, taking over a team that went 2-7 in 2014 and turning it into a Class 2A runner-up by 2017. After moving to Nashville, Tennessee in 2018, he took over a struggling program at Ezell-Harding High School. Under his leadership, participation numbers doubled and the team had its first winning season since 2004.

“Coach McGee brings a wealth of experience and knowledge as a football coach and comes to Meadowdale also as a highly recommended teacher and certified strength and conditioning specialist,” Edmonds School District Athletic Director Angie McGuire said. “We are excited to welcome Coach McGee and look forward to him becoming an integral part of the Meadowdale High School community.”