City council set March 28 to discuss Edmonds housing growth targets, document guiding Unocal property purchase

Among the items on the Tuesday, March 28 Edmonds City Council meeting agenda: a discussion of 2044 Edmonds population and housing growth targets to be recommended to the Snohomish County Council, and consideration of a document to guide acquisition of the Unocal property next to the Edmonds Marsh,
The council is also scheduled to hear an annual report from the city hearing examiner and an update from the Edmonds Planning Board.
Finally, the agenda includes an update on the Highway 99 Revitalization Project Stage 3 and 4 design work and the city’s efforts to increase access for bicyclists on Highway 99 as required by state legislation passed in 2022.
As for the Edmonds Marsh, acquiring the 22-acre property adjacent to the marsh has been a topic of discussion among city leaders for many years. Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson sent out a press release Friday announcing that the city and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) have developed a memorandum of understanding to guide potential purchase of the land.
WSDOT had previously entered into a purchase-and-sale agreement with Unocal in 2005, which set conditions for transferring ownership of the property. The primary condition was remediation of the existing environmental contamination on the property, work that the Chevron Environmental Management Company began in August 2005. At the time, WSDOT intended to use the site for a new ferry terminal but the agency has since determined that the project is no longer viable. This decision opened the doors to a sale of the marsh property to the City of Edmonds once WSDOT and Chevron close escrow.
Ecology is preparing a draft cleanup action plan and consent decree, the city said, and these documents will govern any contingency cleanup efforts required at the conclusion of current work in December 2023. These documents, and any work associated with them, are the primary driver of a timeline for the property sale.
The memorandum of understanding coming before the council for approval March 28 “is a crucial step for the city to help protect the Edmonds Marsh,” Nelson said. “We must ensure this land is restored and expanded as a critical salmon and wildlife refuge. Keeping this land free from development and under public stewardship is essential. Edmonds has a long history of conservation and our residents have spoken clearly that the Edmonds Marsh is a priority for them,” he added.
“WSDOT is pleased to formalize its commitment to a public process deciding the future of Edmonds Marsh when environmental issues are addressed and the property is available for sale,” said Nicole McIntosh, Washington State Ferries chief of staff.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can view teh meeting remotely at: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261
Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261
Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can also find the full agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.
