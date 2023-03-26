City council set March 28 to discuss Edmonds housing growth targets, document guiding Unocal property purchase

Among the items on the Tuesday, March 28 Edmonds City Council meeting agenda: a discussion of 2044 Edmonds population and housing growth targets to be recommended to the Snohomish County Council, and consideration of a document to guide acquisition of the Unocal property next to the Edmonds Marsh,

The council is also scheduled to hear an annual report from the city hearing examiner and an update from the Edmonds Planning Board.

Finally, the agenda includes an update on the Highway 99 Revitalization Project Stage 3 and 4 design work and the city’s efforts to increase access for bicyclists on Highway 99 as required by state legislation passed in 2022.

As for the Edmonds Marsh, acquiring the 22-acre property adjacent to the marsh has been a topic of discussion among city leaders for many years. Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson sent out a press release Friday announcing that the city and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) have developed a memorandum of understanding to guide potential purchase of the land.

WSDOT had previously entered into a purchase-and-sale agreement with Unocal in 2005, which set conditions for transferring ownership of the property. The primary condition was remediation of the existing environmental contamination on the property, work that the Chevron Environmental Management Company began in August 2005. At the time, WSDOT intended to use the site for a new ferry terminal but the agency has since determined that the project is no longer viable. This decision opened the doors to a sale of the marsh property to the City of Edmonds once WSDOT and Chevron close escrow.