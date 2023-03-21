City finances and budgeting topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting March 27

City of Edmonds finances and budgeting processes is the topic of the next Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) meeting from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Speaker Dave Turley, the city’s director of administrative services, will discuss his responsibilities, the budget process and the scope of financial activity for Edmonds. Learn more about where city tax revenue comes from, how tax monies are spent, special purpose, operational and restricted funds and the city’s bond rating.

The event is open to both members and the public, and there will be an opportunity for questions and discussion.

Register here to participate and click all the way through to Check Out to assure your registration goes through. A Zoom link for those attending online will be sent prior to the meeting.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.