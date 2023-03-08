City pursuing purchase of south Edmonds property for parkland

The City of Edmonds said it is pursuing the purchase of potential parkland in south Edmonds, with the goal of providing a much-needed neighborhood park for Edmonds residents south and west of State Route 104.

The two-parcel property, which totals more than an acre, is heavily treed, the city said in a press release. The asking price is $1.3 million and will be negotiated based on an upcoming appraisal. Parks staff is working swiftly to secure a property that was recently put on the market and is competing with land developer offers. The exact location is not being shared at this time, city spokesperson Kelsey Foster said.

“Creating new open spaces and neighborhood parks in Edmonds has been a priority of mine since day one,” Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson said. “Acquiring this property in south Edmonds will give residents a new place to recreate and enjoy our beautiful city.”

According to the city news release, the property meets many of the 2022 Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan goals, objectives, and recommendations The land also fulfills the Edmonds City Council-adopted 2023 Parks Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) project of acquiring a new neighborhood park in south Edmonds, with an approved allocation of $1.5 million.

To help offset the purchase cost, the city said it is also actively pursuing local and state grant opportunities including submitting a waiver of retroactivity to remain eligible for future funding program applications. The land acquisition is contingent upon city council consideration and approval.