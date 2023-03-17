City sponsoring community conversation March 27 about changes to Edmonds tree code

The City of Edmonds is considering amendments to its tree code, including limiting tree removal on private property. Minor changes are also being proposed for the existing tree code, which the city council adopted in 2021 to retain and plant trees with development.

The public is invited to the participate in a Tree Code Amendment Community Conversation from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 27. The meeting will be in the Edmonds City Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can also attend virtually at this link.

RSVPs are appreciated here.

Following the meeting, the city will release a public survey running from March 28 through May 19. The survey link, which will go live March 28, is here.

For more information, email deb.powers@edmondswa.gov or visit the project website at www.edmondswa.gov/treecodeupdates.