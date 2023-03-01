Council briefed on city’s ‘bold’ steps to address climate change; gets update on housing bills

A call to action for both the City of Edmonds and its residents to address climate change and an update on state legislation — including a bevy of housing-related bills — dominated discussion at the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday night business meeting. Edmonds Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin presented a draft of the city’s updated 2023 Climate Action Plan, which was followed by a public hearing. Edmonds was a pioneer in adopting a sustainability element for its Comprehensive Plan in 2009, which included a climate change section. The city first adopted its Climate Action Plan in 2010, with the aim of substantially reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. While working on the latest update, the city in 2017 conducted another inventory of GHG emissions and it found that Edmonds reduced GHG emissions in some sectors but increased emissions in others. The largest driver of these increases, the update noted, is emissions from on-road transportation, which increased 27% between 2000 and 2017. In addition, natural gas consumption in buildings increased by 25%.2 The inventory concluded that, 12 years after Edmonds established a plan to begin reducing GHG emissions, per capita emissions have remained essentially the same since 2000. “The harsh reality is that the City of Edmonds has not kept pace with its goals to reduce GHG emissions,” McLaughlin said. The draft plan now being considered by the council focuses on the most important steps Edmonds can take to address climate change. “We really want the actions to be bold, and we want them to be meaningful,” McLaughlin said. The Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee “has been integral to shaping this document,” McLaughlin said, adding that the community was engaged in the process as well through workshops and surveys. Key areas of concern that came up during the surveys and open houses were increased wildfires, loss of wildlife, poor air quality, the well-being for future generations, personal costs and climate refugees. The 2023 plan also focuses on environmental injustice, including “the impact of climate change on our frontline communities,” McLaughlin said. (Frontline communities are defined as those that experience the most immediate and worst impacts of climate change — most often communities of color, Indigenous and low-income.) The plan includes the city’s updated greenhouse gas emissions inventory, strategies and actions for addressing those emissions, and how the city will measure and track progress over time. “The forecasts that we’re seeing, the implications of climate change are huge globally but they are significant locally,” McLaughlin said. “We’re going to see up to 11 degrees increases in Edmonds’ climate, increasing wildfires, rising sea levels and our frontline communities are going to feel that the most.” The two biggest sectors for energy consumptions are in buildings and transportation. Collectively, residential and business buildings make up 50% of Edmonds’ carbon emissions and transportation takes up 40%. A total of 80% of the GHG emissions in Edmonds are from passenger vehicles. While it isn’t in the report yet, telecommuting has positively impacted the city’s carbon footprint, McLaughlin said, adding that 17.5% of Edmonds’ workforce worked from home in 2021. The GHG emissions also include an estimate of residents’ imported emissions — lifestyle and consumption decisions from airplane use to product purchases — and it is actually 44% more than Edmonds’ local emissions. This statistic emphasizes the importance of individual behavior changes to reaching climate goals. The plan includes a long list of tasks for mitigating climate change, and there is also an implementation timeline. For starters, McLaughlin listed the most effective steps both the city and individuals can take. For the city: Adopt regulations to require new multi-family and commercial buildings to be 100% electric by 2023. “We know that Pacific Northwest energy comes from renewable sources largely,” McLaughlin said. “Using electric instead of natural gas really reduces the emissions.” Supporting changes to state building code to allow Edmonds to also mandate that new single-family residences be 100% electric. Require EV charging infrastructure with new development. Support mixed-use and transit-oriented development in neighborhood commercial centers. “Land use and transportation are critical to reducing our carbon emissions,” McLaughlin said. Develop a green building incentive program. “Where we can’t mandate, we can incentivize.” Develop an action plan to adapt to sea level rise in Edmonds. For Edmonds individuals and businesses: Replacing fossil-fuel burning heating systems, hot water heaters and cooking equipment powered with efficient electric appliances. Replace fossil fuel-burning vehicles with electric vehicles. “Only 1% of our cars in Edmonds are electric,” McLaughlin said. Reduce vehicle trips by using transit, telecommuting, biking or walking. Conserve energy wherever possible, especially energy from fossil fuels. The city has made strides in some areas, upgrading energy efficiency of city buildings and a significant environmental upgrade is underway the wastewater treatment plant, McLaughlin said. Edmonds also has 20 electrical vehicle charging stations and converted some of its fleet to electric and hybird, and it completed a tree canopy assessment.

When it came time for public testimony, residents talked about the importance of taking personal responsibility for making environmental changes. “We all need a plan about how we are going to contribute to climate protection,” said Nick Maxwell of Edmonds. “My family has one and our carbon footprint is teeny tiny compared to the carbon footprint of the Edmonds city government.”

Cynthia Pruitt, who has served on the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee since 2010, said Edmonds residents “has a responsibility as citizens of the world and stewards of our environment, and I’m committed to being part of a community with a high quality that’s both sustainable and equitable for all residents.”

During council discussion after the public hearing, Councilmember Jenna Nand said she believed it was important “to focus on the pragmatic steps that we can take and the positive impacts of making these changes in our lives.”

As for next steps, councilmembers were asked to provide comments on the draft plan, which is expected to come back before the council in March.

Another major area of business Tuesday night was hearing from Edmonds Community Services and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum, who updated the council on the 2023 session of the Washington State Legislature. Tatum’s presentation focused on Edmonds’ high-priority legislation, and much of that revolved around the status of various housing bills that lawmakers are considering.

Here’s a summary of the bills’ status as of Tuesday:

Middle housing types:

Second Substitute House Bill 1110

– Requires cities to authorize minimum development densities in residential zones.

– The Senate version did not advance out of the Ways and Means Committee in time for the fiscal committee cutoff deadline.

– The House bill has been referred to Rules Committee

Transit-oriented development: Substitute Senate Bill 5466

– Requires cities to allow certain housing densities within proximity to major transit stops. Allows cities to designate by ordinance alternative floor area ratios in parts of a station area or station hub if certain conditions are met.

– Creates a competitive grant program at Washington State Department of Transportation to help finance qualifying projects.

– Prohibits the requirement of off-street parking, with exceptions.

– Passed to Senate Rules Committee.

Increasing housing options through lot splitting:

Substitute House Bill 1245 and Substitute Senate Bill 5364

– Requires cities to allow the splitting of a single residential lot into two residential lots. The resulting lots must be at least 1,500 square feet, and does not allow a city to impose certain regulations.

– SHB 1245 placed on House floor calendar

– SSB 5364 referred to Rules Committee

Accessory dwelling units (ADUs):

Substitute Senate Bill 5235

– Requires cities to allow for ADUs on residentially zoned lots, and does not allow any owner occupancy requirements unless the ADU is used as a short-term rental or the city offers a waiver or reduction of impact fees if they are offered at or below 80% of AMI.

– Voted off the Senate floor Monday, Feb. 27 with a vote of 42-6.

Easing barriers to construction and use of ADUs: House Bill 1337

– Also requires two ADUs per lot, limits city authority around assessing impact fees (more than 50% of primary unit); cannot require owner occupancy; and cannot require off-street parking. It restricts regulation of lot size, floor area ratio, setbacks, roof heights, how close the ADU can be to lot lines abutting alleys, etc.

– Placed on House floor calendar

Condominium legislation:

Senate Bill 5058

– Exempts buildings with 12 or fewer units that are no more than two stories from certain standards which play into the condominium liability challenges. These units would be exempt from a requirement to submit a building enclosure design document before construction; and obtaining a building enclosure inspection during construction or at sale.

– The Senate passed the bill unanimously on Feb. 15 and now goes through the same process in the House.

Consolidating local permit review processes:

Substitute Senate Bill 5290

– This is governor-requested legislation that requires a local government to exempt project permits for interior alterations from site plan review under certain conditions, including that the project does not add bedrooms. It establishes a consolidated permit review grant program for local governments to issue final decisions for residential permit applications within specified time frames.

– In Rules Committee

Eliminating minimum parking requirements:

Substitute House Bill 1351

– Prohibits counties and cities from imposing minimum parking requirements for new residential or commercial developments within 0.25 miles walking distance of a major transit stop, except for off-street parking that is permanently marked for the exclusive use of individuals with disabilities.

– Planning counties and cities may impose minimum parking requirements on an individual project on such developments if the county or city makes written findings, within 30 days of the receipt of a completed application, that not imposing minimum parking requirements would have a substantially negative impact on existing residential or commercial parking within 0.5 miles of the development project. A city or county is not required to submit written findings that a new development is within 0.25 miles of an existing or planned transit route that operates no less frequently than two times per hour between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. if:

1) the housing development dedicates a minimum of 20 percent of the total number of housing units to very low-income, low-income, or moderate-income households for a minimum of 12 years; students; the elderly; or people with disabilities; or

2) the housing development contains fewer than 20 housing units.</div

– The Senate companion version of the bill did not advance out of the policy committee in time to meet the cutoff deadline.

Reducing local governments’ land use permitting workloads:

Substitute Senate Bill 5412

– Cities may only apply clear and objective development regulations governing the exterior design of certain new development in a design review process.

– Categorically exempts project actions from SEPA that propose to develop one or more residential housing units within the incorporated areas of a UGA, or middle housing within the unincorporated area of the UGA, if the proposed projects do not have transportation system safety or operational deficiencies (cities must consult with WSDOT for a determination).

– Passed to Rules Committee.

Streamlining development regulations:

Substitute House Bill 1293

– Requires cities to apply only clear and objective design review standards to the exterior of new development. It establishes a categorical exemption from the State Environmental Policy Act for residential housing units within an urban growth area.

– The bill was heard, amended and approved by the House Housing Committee unanimously. The committee amendment limits the ability of the city to require a preapplication conference or public meeting.

– The bill is on the House floor calendar and could be voted on by the House of Representatives any day.

The city is also continuing to follow and advocate for a response to legislation related to the Blake deision, which decriminalized nearly all drug possession in Washington state. Senate Bill 5536 has been proposed in response, Tatum said. It makes drug possession a gross misdemeanor with an emphasis on encouraging pre-trial diversion programs.

Addressing a question from Council President Neil Tibbott on what to expect regarding the housing bills, Tatum said that with respect to House Bill 1110 and Senate Bill 5466, “I do think that that is going to come down to the wire,” with numerous amendments expected. “There’s no guarantee that either of those are going to pass but I do think they will be worked on for the majority of time they are moving through the (legislative) process,” Tatum said.

In other business, the council unanimously approved a proposal to hire a consultant, at an estimated cost of $125,000 annually, to provide 18-24 months of on-call stormwater review services on private development projects. Bringing on a consultant will free up staff time to complete the city’s high-priority storm and surface water comprehensive plan update, City Engineer Rob English said.

Councilmembers also discussed next steps for the newly reinstated Edmonds Salary Commission, a group of five volunteers — appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council — who determine the salaries of the mayor and councilmembers. Council President Tibbott said he will work with Mayor Mike Nelson on a timeline for establishing a salary commission by this summer.

— By Teresa Wippel