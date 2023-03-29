Council runs out of time to discuss Unocal land, learns more about housing growth targets, Hwy 99 design

The Edmonds City Council ran out of time Tuesday night to consider what was probably the most controversial item on its agenda: A document to guide acquisition of the Unocal property next to the Edmonds Marsh,

The council first focused on other agenda items — including a discussion of 2044 Edmonds population and housing growth targets to be recommended to the Snohomish County Council and a robust discussion with Edmonds Planning Board leaders about priorities for 2023. The agenda was extended once — to 10:15 p.m. — but Council President Neil Tibbott moved to delay consideration of a proposed memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the purchase of the 22-acre Unocal property.

“Over the course of the week we’ve heard comments both for and against the MOU and also had a number of different questions raised about it,” Tibbott said. While the discussion would be valuableto have, he added that it could take a half an hour or more. He proposed that councilmembers forward any questions they have to apppropriate staff, with the idea of bringing the measure back to the council as soon as possible.

Councilmember Susan Paine said she was opposed to Tibbott’s motion, adding “I don’t have any trouble with this MOU. This is a chance in a lifetime. I think that it’s really clear…a lot of us have already seen purchase and sale agreement with Unocal and WSDOT. It just seems like this is a way to advance the cause that we are all in support of.” Paine said that if the motion is approved, she urged the council to set a date of no later than April 18 to consider the matter.

Councilmembers Buckshnis and Nand also spoke in support of delaying the vote to ensure that councilmembers understand the issues being raised.

As the clock turned to 10:15, no one made a motion to extend the meeting further, so Mayor Mike Nelson called for adjournment.

In other business Tuesday night, the council received an update on the Highway 99 Revitalization Project Stage 3 and 4 design work and the city’s efforts to increase access for bicyclists on Highway 99 as required by state legislation passed in 2022.

Consultant Lisa Reid of SJC Alliance showed graphics of both original and revised Highway 99 cross-sections demonstrating the proposed design changes. The designs are response to state legislation — ESSB 5974 — that was approved in 2022. Based on that law, WSDOT created a policy that supports “complete streets.” They provide access for all users including pedestrians, bicyclists and public transportation users, on projects constructed on state highways.

In the original Stage 3 design, at the top of the above graphic, there was a 9-foot center median, 11-foot lanes in both directions for general purpose, and a 12-foot business and transit access lane in each direction, along with a 6-foot planter strip and a 7-foot sidewalk. “That’s kind of what we’ve been marching with, way back since Stage 1,” Reid said.

In that original design, there were also 2-foot shoulders on either side of the center median as well as 1-foot shoulder on each of the side medians. By taking some of the shoulder space and slightly narrowing the sidewalk and the planter strip, the new design accommodates a 4.5-foot bike lane that will be located between the planter strip and the sidewalk — separated from traffic.

For Stage 4, the city’s design team also completed more traffic modeling of the future conditions at the 220th Street. intersection. The previous plan called for the addition of a westbound right-turn lane (shown in the top drawing). Based on the modeling, the delay at the intersection can be improved by changing the westbound approach to provide two left-turn lanes, one thru lane and one combination thru/right turn lane. (See bottom drawing.)

The conversation then turned to planning for future growth in Edmonds and how it relates to the city’s Comprehensive Plan update, which must be completed in 2024.

Planning Manager David Levitan explained the concept of growth targets, noting they are developed based on state projects from the Office of Financial Management. They are allocated through Snohomish County Tomorrow (SCT), an interjurisditional organization consisting of representatives from the county and 19 cities (including Edmonds) as well as the Tulalip Tribes.

SCT’s primary function is to oversee the Countywide Planning Policies, which are used solely for the purpose of establishing a countywide framework from which the county and cities’ Comprehensive Plans are developed.

“Basically this work is done in advance of each periodic update to the Comprehensive Plan,” which is due at the end of December 2024, Levitan said.

The existing growth targets were adopted by the Snohomish County Council in February 2022, based on a recommendation from the SCT steering committee. Those targets show that Edmonds is expected to have approximately 56,000 residents by the year 2044 — a 13,000-person increase over the city’s current population.

The year prior to adopting growth targets, the county council also adopted a buildable lands report, which indicated that Edmonds has a current zoning capacity of 51,600 people. Comparing that report to the 2044 growth targets, Edmonds has about a 4,300-person deficit, “so that’s something that’s going to need to be made up as part of the Comp Plan,” Levitan explained.

Much of this requirement came about as a result of House Bill 1220, passed by the state Legislature in 2021. It amended the state’s Growth Management Act to strengthen language requiring jurisdictions to “plan and accommodate” for housing that is affordable to all income levels, Levitan said.

The income levels are based on federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) designations as a percentage of area median income for households.

Those housing needs are developed by the State Department of Commerce and allocated to the state’s counties, simiilar to growth targets, Levitan said. Counties then have different options for accommodating those housing needs at different income levels. “That process has been ongoing for the last year,” he said.

The Commerce Department has developed two models to assist with this effort:

Method A, new production only. The same share of new housing growth at each income level is assigned to each jurisdiction, base on population size.

Method B, fair share allocation. The same share of overall 2044 total housing supply at each income leel is assigned to each jurisdiction.

Because there was no strong majority either Method A or B, the county developed a third hybrid approach — Method C — which builds off Method A but gives jurisdictions “credit” for their existing affordable housing supply.

After Levitan’s presentation, several councilmembers expressed concerns about Edmonds’ ability to meet its growth targets for affordable housing without looking at other options. Councilmember Jenna Nand noted that in California, governments are developing their own affordable housing for workers.

Council President Tibbott said that providing low-income housing — for example, at 30% of area median income — “is probably going to require subsidies,” and he wondered where those would come from. Levitan replied that as part of the Comprehensive Plan update, the city would need to develop potential partners and programs to pursue, plus ideas like grant funding and tax credits.

Councilmember Vivian Olson proposed that the council express their preference for Method A, as it’s more achievable that the other two options. But other councilmembers said they weren’t ready to choose a method yet, and her motion died on a 3-4 vote (Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis and Neil Tibbott joining Olson in voting yes).

A steering committee of elected officials at Snohomish County Tomorrow will make the recommendation on those options for adoption to the county council, expected later this spring.