Diver rescued at Edmonds Underwater Dive Park Thursday

A man was rescued at the Underwater Dive Park off Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing Thursday morning after experiencing some technical issues during a dive, Edmonds police said.

According to police spokesperson Commander Shane Hawley, at 10:41 a.m., the diver “suffered some technical/equipment issues and had to surface quickly.”

While the diver was able to surface, he couldn’t make it back to shore, Hawley said. A Washington State ferry on the Edmonds-Kingston run launched a rescue boat and brought the victim to shore, where he was evaluated by an aid crew.