Edmonds Architectural Design Board, Planning Board to meet March 8

The Edmonds Architectural Design Board and the Edmonds Planning Board are both meeting this Wednesday, March 8 in the Edmonds City Hall third-floor Brackett Room.

The architectural design board is holding a special meeting to continue discussion of potentia permanent step back requirements in Edmonds’ CG Zone. That meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and you can see the complete agenda here. You can also watch the meeting via Zoom here. The meeting ID is 8807 601 1387 and the passcode is 422123. Or you can call into the meeting by dialing 253-215-8782.

The planning board agenda includes:

– Review and approval of Planning Board Handbook

– Review of tree code updates

– Planning board feedback on city’s draft vision statement

– 2023 Climate Action Pla

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and you can see the complete agenda here. You can also watch the meeting via Zoom here. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and teh passcode is 007978. Or dial in using 253 215 8782.