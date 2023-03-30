Edmonds Bookshop named a finalist for Publishers Weekly Bookstore of Year

The Edmonds Bookshop has been named as one of five finalists for the 2023 Publishers Weekly Bookstore of the Year.

According to an announcement on the Publishers Weekly website, all of the finalists for the 31st annual Bookstore of the Year Award have been nominated “because of the positive roles they continue to play in their communities by bringing writers and readers together.”

The bookstore finalists are:

The Edmonds Bookshop (Edmonds)

Harvey’s Tales (Geneva, Illinois)

Interabang Books (Dallas, Texas)

Main Street Books (Lafayette, Indiana)

Midtown Scholar (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania)

“It is such a surprise and an honor to be nominated and in the company of such great bookshops across the country,” Edmonds Bookshop owner Michelle Bear said.

All finalists will be featured in the May 15 edition of Publishers Weekly. The winners will be announced May 22 as part of the U.S. Book Show, sponsored by Publishers Weekly, which runs from May 22-25.

Founded in 1972, the Edmonds Bookshop celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Read more in our previous article here.