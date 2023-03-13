Edmonds City Council committee meeting agendas for March 14

The Edmonds City Council will meet in committees this Tuesday, March 14, startng at 3:30 p.m.

Among the agenda items (full agendas are linked to each committee name):

Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel

3:30 p.m.

– Update on waterfall property code enforcement.

– Update on abandoned house code enforcement and related legal action.

– Public use zoning code text revision (artworks)

– Update on human services program

– Update on data analyst

Finance

5:30 p.m.

– January 2023 monthly financial report

– 2020 audit update

– Disposed assets – 2022

Parks and Public Works

7:30 p.m.

– Walker Macy professional services agreement amendment for Civic Park

– Longbay Enterprises (real estate consulting) contract amendment

– Presentation of amendment to the Department of Ecology agreement for 2021-2023 Biennial Stormwater Capacity Grant

– City of Edmonds Stormwater Management Action Plan (SMAP) update

– Presentation of professional services agreement for The Blueline Group to provide design engineering services for the Phase 14 Waterline Replacement Project.

– Presentation of professional services agreement with Transpo Group for the Transportation Plan Update

– 2022 Transportation Impact Fee annual report

– 2021-2022 Transportation Benefit District reports

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff. Committee meeting agendas do not include audience comments or public hearings.

Staff and councilmembers attend committee meetings virtually, and members of the public are encouraged to attend the same way. Click on this link to access the meeting virtually: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

For members of the public who cannot access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided on city council committee nights from 4:30-9:30 p.m. at the city council conference room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.