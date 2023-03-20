Edmonds City Council March 21 set to discuss climate action plan, parkland acquisition

Further discussion of the 2023 Edmonds Climate Action Plan and the city’s Stormwater Management Action Plan are among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, March 21.

The council is also scheduled to discuss potential acquisition of property southwest of State Route 104 for parkland, and will also talk about a contract with real estate consultant Longbay Enterprises.

Finally, the council will hear the annual report from the Snohomish County Public Defender Association, which provides public defender services under contract with the city.

The meeting will be in the city council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. You can also view the. meeting remotely at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261, Or view by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage — where you can find the cmplete agenda, on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.