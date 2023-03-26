Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary completes project for primary school in Thailand

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club has completed another international service project in northern Thailand.

In cooperation with the Rotary Club of Machan Thailand, along with their local Rotaract Club, the Ban Nongyang village primary school is now fully equipped with three new computers, a wheelchair for one child and a playground full of climbers, soccer balls, a teeter-totter and related recreational equipment.

“Nongyang school provides education for 50 disadvantaged, mostly hill-tribe kids,” said Daybreakers Rotary Club International Service Chair Bill Taylor.

In addition to serving Edmonds and Snohomish County, the Daybreakers club maintains an active International Service program. For further information, contact Bill Taylor at 206-972-0817.