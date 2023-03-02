Edmonds detectives investigating early morning burglary at cannabis store

Edmonds police detectives are continuing to investigate a burglary at Dank’s Warehouse cannabis store early Thursday morning, in which suspects broke a glass door and attempted to steal an ATM located inside.

According to EPD spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure, officers responded to a commercial alarm at the business, located in the 7200 block of 212th Street Southwest, just before 3 a.m. Thursday. Officers were only a few blocks away when the call was dispatched, and when police arrived they found a red minivan parked in front and another occupied sedan stopped in the roadway, acting as a lookout, McClure said. Officers saw broken glass and recognized it as an obvious burglary, he added.

The sedan that had been in the road drove away, and police followed it to southbound Interstate 5 before the vchicle “recklessly took off when an attempt to stop it was made,” McClure said. Officers did not pursue the sedan “in compliance with state law,” he said.

Assisting officers did not locate the red van when arriving at the business, but the van was seen following the officer that was following the sedan. Officers were unable to attempt to stop the van, McClure said.

At the scene, investigating officers reviewed video that showed two possible suspects in the minivan. One of them used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the business and enter with an unsuccessful attempt to remove the ATM. Detectives are continuing the investigation and will work with other area departments. Anyone with information can email policetips@edmondswa.gov or call Edmonds police at 425-771-0200.