Edmonds Driftwood Players offering theatre scholarships

Edmonds Driftwood Players, a nonprofit community theatre, is offering one $500 Ralph Eaton Technical Scholarship and one $500 Theatre Arts Scholarship for graduating high school seniors or college students majoring in theatre.

The 2023 Theatre Arts Scholarship was generously funded by an anonymous donor to honor and acknowledge the over 20 years of service of Driftwood Players’ longtime member Joanne Branch. All theatre majors are welcome to apply, but technical degrees will receive priority for the Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre scholarship. Scholarships may be used toward tuition at any college, university or technical school in the U.S.

Deadline for 2023 scholarship applications is April 30, 2023. Submit them via email to: Office@EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org

Student eligibility rules:

Be a graduating high school senior or currently attending college

Have a permanent residence (usually where their parents live) in Snohomish or King counties

Have demonstrated interest and consistent participation in the theatrical/technical arts and intend to pursue further education in theatre arts (performing or technical) in a college, university or technical school

There is no limit on the number of years the student can apply during their college attendance

Applicants are required to submit the following documentation for consideration

Applicant name, current address, phone number, and email address. (If a minor, then parent/guardian name(s) and address(s) are also required)

Name of your current school, and name of counselor/advisor

Intended college/university/technical school for fall 2023

A list of high school or college extracurricular activities, and any awards or honors received

A list of shows and role/title in which you have participated

A letter of recommendation from a drama teacher or another theatre mentor

An essay of 300-500 words about your interest in theatre arts and what you plan to study

Transcripts of grades, including the 1st semester of senior year or latest quarter/semester of college

Recipients will be selected through an evaluation of the above information as to content, presentation and completeness. Incomplete submissions will not be considered for awards. It is recommended to submit all required documents at the same time as your application. If your school or mentor would like to submit documents directly to EDP, that is acceptable as long as we receive them by the application deadline.

The Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarship was started in 2011 by the family of Ralph Eaton, who was a beloved, long-time volunteer and friend to many at the theatre. The Theatre Arts Scholarship is a long-standing Edmonds Driftwood Players tradition since 1988.