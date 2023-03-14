Edmonds Economic Development Commission to meet March 15

The Edmonds Economic Development Commission will hold a hybrid meeting Wednesday, March 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the Brackett meeting room, Edmonds City Hall, 3rd floor, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

You can access the meeting remotely at this Zoom link.Meeting ID: 986 9668 5791 Passcode: 901513

The meeting will include a discussion on the creative economy. You can see the complete agenda here.