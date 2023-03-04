Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 21-27, 2023

Feb. 21
23500 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a verbal argument between a male and a female who were dating.
100 block West Dayton Street: A subject was arrested for DUI
200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument involving a boyfriend and girlfriend and the girlfriend’s family.
23600 block Highway 99: Two subjects stole from a business and fled in a vehicle.
Feb. 22
10200 block 242nd Place Southwest: A woman filed a report regarding stamps she purchased that she believes may be counterfeit.
19100 block 92nd Avenue West: Unknown suspect(s) broke into a residence, caused damage and stole property.
8200 block Olympic View Drive: A driver was arrested for DUI after crashing into a power pole.
23600 block Highway 99: Theft was reported at a department store. The property was recovered and a possible suspect identity was obtained.
Feb. 23
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding Edmonds warrant.
4300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Edmonds PD K-9 assisted Lynnwood police with an attempt to locate a residential burglary suspect.
7700 block Lake Ballinger Way: A business was burglarized by breaking the front doors.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after returning to a business they were previously trespassed from.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD met with Lynnwood PD and took custody of a warrant subject. The subject was booked into jail.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject causing a disturbance was arrested for a warrant.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A restaurant patron left without paying and was not located.
Feb. 24
19500 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for Edmonds warrants.
100 block Sunset Way: Police made a warrant arrest.
600 block 5th Avenue South: Credit card information was stolen and used in a transaction.
1400 block 8th Avenue South: Medications were stolen from a house while a family was on vacation.
9000 block 236th Street Southwest: Police investigating a report of a dog biting a person determined the dog was provoked.
10100 block Edmonds Way: Subjects were verbally trespassed from a business.
8700 block 182nd Place Southwest: Police served a no-contact order.
200 block Railroad Avenue: Police made a behavioral health contact.
3rd Avenue North/Caspers Street: A driver was arrested for DUI, hit-and-run, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer after he caused multiple collisions with his vehicle.
Feb. 25
19500 block 44th Avenue West: Police provided an assist to Lynnwood PD with search for a burglary suspect inside a building.
23600 block Highway 99: A report of a suspicious person inside a store led to a warrant arrest.
22000 block Highway 99: A woman driver suspected to be impaired drove away from police.
7400 block McAleer Way: A fence facing the Interurban Trail was damaged with spray paint graffiti.
22500 block Highway 99: A person removed free Chinese newspapers from a public space.
22800 block Highway 99: A citizen called 911 to report a possible drunk driver. Officers located and arrested a man for DUI.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Police responded to a disturbance in a parking lot but determined no crime was committed.
Feb. 26
22200 block Highway 99: Police made a behavioral health contact.
21600 block 80th Avenue West: A house was burglarized with multiple tools stolen.
7900 block 207th Place Southwest: Police issued a citation to the owner of a dog running at large due to repeat occurences.
7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between relatives at an apartment.
400 block 7th Avenue South: A man was trespassed from a residence.
Feb. 27
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole baked goods and fled without paying.
6th Avenue North/Sprague Street: A road rage incident led to a public argument and threats being made.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A shotgun was surrendered to the police department for destruction.
7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Personal information was stolen and used for an online purchase.
22500 block Highway 99: Free newspapers were taken from a newspaper stand.
