Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 21-27, 2023

Feb. 21

23500 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a verbal argument between a male and a female who were dating.

100 block West Dayton Street: A subject was arrested for DUI

200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument involving a boyfriend and girlfriend and the girlfriend’s family.

23600 block Highway 99: Two subjects stole from a business and fled in a vehicle.

Feb. 22

10200 block 242nd Place Southwest: A woman filed a report regarding stamps she purchased that she believes may be counterfeit.

19100 block 92nd Avenue West: Unknown suspect(s) broke into a residence, caused damage and stole property.

8200 block Olympic View Drive: A driver was arrested for DUI after crashing into a power pole.

23600 block Highway 99: Theft was reported at a department store. The property was recovered and a possible suspect identity was obtained.

Feb. 23

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding Edmonds warrant.

4300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Edmonds PD K-9 assisted Lynnwood police with an attempt to locate a residential burglary suspect.

7700 block Lake Ballinger Way: A business was burglarized by breaking the front doors.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after returning to a business they were previously trespassed from.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD met with Lynnwood PD and took custody of a warrant subject. The subject was booked into jail.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject causing a disturbance was arrested for a warrant.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A restaurant patron left without paying and was not located.

Feb. 24

19500 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for Edmonds warrants.

100 block Sunset Way: Police made a warrant arrest.

600 block 5th Avenue South: Credit card information was stolen and used in a transaction.

1400 block 8th Avenue South: Medications were stolen from a house while a family was on vacation.

9000 block 236th Street Southwest: Police investigating a report of a dog biting a person determined the dog was provoked.

10100 block Edmonds Way: Subjects were verbally trespassed from a business.

8700 block 182nd Place Southwest: Police served a no-contact order.

200 block Railroad Avenue: Police made a behavioral health contact.

3rd Avenue North/Caspers Street: A driver was arrested for DUI, hit-and-run, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer after he caused multiple collisions with his vehicle.

Feb. 25

19500 block 44th Avenue West: Police provided an assist to Lynnwood PD with search for a burglary suspect inside a building.

23600 block Highway 99: A report of a suspicious person inside a store led to a warrant arrest.

22000 block Highway 99: A woman driver suspected to be impaired drove away from police.

7400 block McAleer Way: A fence facing the Interurban Trail was damaged with spray paint graffiti.

22500 block Highway 99: A person removed free Chinese newspapers from a public space.

22800 block Highway 99: A citizen called 911 to report a possible drunk driver. Officers located and arrested a man for DUI.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Police responded to a disturbance in a parking lot but determined no crime was committed.

Feb. 26

22200 block Highway 99: Police made a behavioral health contact.

21600 block 80th Avenue West: A house was burglarized with multiple tools stolen.

7900 block 207th Place Southwest: Police issued a citation to the owner of a dog running at large due to repeat occurences.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between relatives at an apartment.

400 block 7th Avenue South: A man was trespassed from a residence.

Feb. 27

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole baked goods and fled without paying.

6th Avenue North/Sprague Street: A road rage incident led to a public argument and threats being made.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A shotgun was surrendered to the police department for destruction.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Personal information was stolen and used for an online purchase.

22500 block Highway 99: Free newspapers were taken from a newspaper stand.