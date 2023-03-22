Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 28-March 20, 2023

Feb. 28

22100 block Highway 99: Three subjects stole property from a business and fled in a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole food from a business.

8600 block 204th Street Southwest: A womanwanted to document obsessive behavior from her ex-boyfriend.

23600 block 107th Place West: A man was arrested for assaulting his parents.

March 1

22900 block Highway 99: A subject rented a trailer from a business and never returned it.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject brandished a weapon and made threats to another subject.

22200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after he refused to leave a business and assaulted the manager.

100 block Caspers Street: A subject causing a disturbance was observed doing drugs. The subject was given a drug deferral.

22500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was broken into and registration stolen.

22000 block Highway 99: Police received a report of a vehicle prowl in a parking lot with personal belongings stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for trespassing after returning to a business they were previously trespassed from.

March 2

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary alarm at a local business. Two vehicles fled the scene as police arrived. The investigation is ongoing. See related story here.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole products from a store. She was not identified or located.

100 block Railroad Avenue: Graffiti was left on a public park bathroom..

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: Unidentified subjects gained illegal entry into an apartment complex mail room after hours. The suspects fled after they set off alarms.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a local grocery store. The suspect was not identified or located.

1200 block 7th Place South: Police received a report of a suspicous website used for airport travel.

March 3

100 block West Dayton Street: A woman reported a physical assault between her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. Police arrested the boyfriend for domestic violence harrassment and domestic violence malicious mischief.

300 block Main Street: A found knife was turned in to police.

100 block West Dayton Street: Malicious mischief to a vehicle was reported.

23900 block 97th Place West: A subject’s residence was broken into and a small amount of marijuana was stolen.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A resident assaulted another resident.

March 4

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested in a store parking lot for a warrant out of Snohomish County.

23900 block Highway 99: A burglary suspect was captured near the incident location.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject intimidated a store manager with a knife after being asked to leave. The subject was not found.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a coffee shop after yelling at patrons.

7900 block 194th Place Southwest: A computer popup led to an online scam.

20800 block Highway 99: An Edmonds warrant subject was taken to jail.

March 5

23000 block Highway 99: A woman was involuntarily committed for behavioral health.

21400 block Highway 99: An argument between women over an ex-boyfriend led to threats made.

200 block Railroad Street: Keys were turned in as found property.

20500 block 77th Avenue West: A verbal argument between two roommates led to a window being broken.

23600 block Highway 99: A store manager reported a shoplifter. Officers located and arrested the suspect.

238th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A pedestrian violation led to a warrant arrest.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man attempted to steal an ambulance from the hospital.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault after he reported assaulting his wife.

March 6

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle that was reported stolen was later found parked in a different stall, and wasn’t stolen after all.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman found a small hole in the wall of her condo weeks after hearing a loud bang from outside.

24300 block 76th Avenue West: Tools were stolen from underneath a carport.

18300 block Olympic View Drive: A man was arrested for trespassing on a residential property.

22600 block 95th Place West: A woman reported receiving an email from someone in violation of an anti-harassment order.

24300 block Highway 99: A female employee walked in on a male customer urinating.

23800 block Highway 99: An officer who stopped a vehicle for running a red light ended up arresting the driver for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault.

24100 block Highway 99: Two subjects shoplifted at a department store and left the scene before police arrived.

21900 block Highway 99: A man detailed from a stolen vehicle was arrested for a warrant. The investigation into the stolen vehicle is ongoing.

March 7

3800 block 204th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies in attempting to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not located.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Money was stolen during an online transaction from a couple’s bank account.

238th Place Southwest/76th Avenue West: A man fled the scene after a collision with another occupied vehicle. Charges are being referred.

18700 block 76th Avenue West: A parking complaint from a citizen led to a recovered stolen vehicle.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: Police attempted negotiations with a Department of Corrections warrant subject but the subject never surrendered.

24100 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter walked out of a store with unpaid items.

March 8

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was arrested for multiple warrants.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a grocery store. He left on foot and was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a grocery store. She left on foot and was not located.

8200 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was reported.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a dog bite inside a business; the skin wasn’t broken.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after refusing to leave.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: A juvenile was arrested for assault.

March 9

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Roommates had an argument. No assault occurred.

18300 block 73rd Avenue West: Police conducted a welfare check on a family due to an Adult Protective Services referral.

600 block Giltner Lane: A subject received harassing text messages from an unknown subject.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

March 10

18800 block 89th Avenue West: A man was arrested on Department of Corrections felony warrant.

100 block 5th Avenue South: Police responding to a report of a disturbance in a bar arrested a man for DUI.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for trespassing at a restaurant.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A man contacted for a substance complaint was arrested for an unrelated warrant.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A subject was arrested at a correctional facility for an outstanding Edmonds warrant.

23800 block Highway 99: A subject causing a disturbance was moved along from the location.

21900 block Highway 99: Two women were taken into custody and trespassed from a store after shoplifting.

March 11

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a grocery store. She was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a location after displaying odd and suspicious behavior.

500 block Forsyth Lane: Police responded to a verbal argument between roommates.

19100 block Ocean Avenue: A driver was arrested for physical control.

March 12

8600 block Bowdoin Way: A driver was arrested after a hit-and-run collision led to a DUI investigation. See related story here.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: An unoccupied residence was burglarized by unknown suspects.

24100 block Highway 99: Retail theft was reported. Suspects fled in a stolen vehicle.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man was arrested after assaulting his wife.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a grocery store.

March 13

17900 block 75th Place West: A citizen was alerted to fraud by a collections agency.

24100 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A truck window was smashed and a backpack with a work laptop was stolen.

22900 block 76th Avenue West: Power tools were stolen from the bed of a truck.

9800 block Edmonds Way: An employee’s car was broken into in the parking lot of their work.

21600 block Highway 99: A man threw a rock at a vehicle traveling on the highway, causing paint damage.

March 14

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle; the vehicle was taken for a search warrant.

600 block Edmonds Way: A rock was thrown through the glass door of a business.

19900 block 82nd Place West: A subject received a debt collection notice for an account he did not open.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store.

March 15

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a location after causing a disturbance.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was found stuck in a metal donation bin.

Edmonds Way/15th Way Southwest: A subject was obstructing traffic and was detained for an outstanding warrant. The warrant was not confirmed by the originating agency.

23200 block Edmonds Way: A woman said she was receiving unwanted communication from her ex-boyfriend.

8600 block 185th Place West: Fraudulent use of identity information was reported.

400 block Admiral Way: A subject reported losing their wallet at the beach.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A subject reported fraudulent activity on their bank accounts.

500 block Forsyth Lane: A subject was served a temporary court order.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man wanted for murder out of Grays Harbor County was taken into custody in Edmonds.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A woman was feeling verbally intimidated by her male roommate so she called 911 before it escalated.

8500 block Bowdoin Way: A drunk driver who crashed into parked vehicles was taken into police custody.

March 16

23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole food from a grocery store fled on foot and was not located.

500 block 5th Avenue: A man was arrested for warrants.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two subjects left a restaurant without paying for their meal.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject who stole property from a business was located and arrested.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was detained for suspicion of theft. After further investigation, police determined no crime had been committed.

23800 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported that medications they were expecting were not received in the mail.

1200 block 8th Avenue South: Unauthorized credit card accounts were opened.

March 17

6500 block 218th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man who stole food from a restaurant left on foot and was not located.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: Food items were stolen from the community kitchen at a retirement facility.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responding to a report of a large gathering in parking lot, with cars revving engines and doing burnouts, gave commands to disperse.

24100 block Highway 99: Two men entered a business and shoplifted but they were gone prior to police arrival.

March 18

7000 block 212th Street Southwest: Multiple vehicles were prowled overnight.

9600 block 231st Place Southwest: A woman reported her adult son as missing.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject who struck the windshield of a parked vehicle with a sledge hammer was arrested.

21900 block Highway 99: A business requested police assistance in dealing with violators in the parking lot.

24100 block Highway 99: A business reported theft of merchandise. Officers followed behind the vehicles but the vehicles drove away from police.

March 19

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted another law enforcement agency with a DUI arrest.

21400 block Highway 99: A business window was damaged overnight.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to an argument between family members.

1200 block Vista Way: A vehicle window was broken but no items were taken.

24100 block Highway 99: Two men shoplifted from a store and fled on foot.

March 20

23800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle from Everett was recovered in Edmonds.

18600 block 81st Avenue West: A camping trailer taken from a home was recovered by police.

23400 block Highway 99: An argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend resulted in keys thrown by the boyfriend, who was arrested for assault.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: An unknown subject hit a police vehicle while driving a stolen vehicle and eluded the police.

1400 block 2nd Avenue South: A suspicious caller continued to harass a citizen about being the pizza delivery driver.