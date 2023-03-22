Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 28-March 20, 2023

Feb. 28
22100 block Highway 99: Three subjects stole property from a business and fled in a vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole food from a business.
8600 block 204th Street Southwest: A womanwanted to document obsessive behavior from her ex-boyfriend.
23600 block 107th Place West: A man was arrested for assaulting his parents.
March 1
22900 block Highway 99: A subject rented a trailer from a business and never returned it.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject brandished a weapon and made threats to another subject.
22200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after he refused to leave a business and assaulted the manager.
100 block Caspers Street: A subject causing a disturbance was observed doing drugs. The subject was given a drug deferral.
22500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was broken into and registration stolen.
22000 block Highway 99: Police received a report of a vehicle prowl in a parking lot with personal belongings stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for trespassing after returning to a business they were previously trespassed from.
March 2
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary alarm at a local business. Two vehicles fled the scene as police arrived. The investigation is ongoing. See related story here.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole products from a store. She was not identified or located.
100 block Railroad Avenue: Graffiti was left on a public park bathroom..
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: Unidentified subjects gained illegal entry into an apartment complex mail room after hours. The suspects fled after they set off alarms.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a local grocery store. The suspect was not identified or located.
1200 block 7th Place South: Police received a report of a suspicous website used for airport travel.
March 3
100 block West Dayton Street: A woman reported a physical assault between her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. Police arrested the boyfriend for domestic violence harrassment and domestic violence malicious mischief.
300 block Main Street: A found knife was turned in to police.
100 block West Dayton Street: Malicious mischief to a vehicle was reported.
23900 block 97th Place West: A subject’s residence was broken into and a small amount of marijuana was stolen.
21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A resident assaulted another resident.
March 4
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested in a store parking lot for a warrant out of Snohomish County.
23900 block Highway 99: A burglary suspect was captured near the incident location.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject intimidated a store manager with a knife after being asked to leave. The subject was not found.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a coffee shop after yelling at patrons.
7900 block 194th Place Southwest: A computer popup led to an online scam.
20800 block Highway 99: An Edmonds warrant subject was taken to jail.
March 5
23000 block Highway 99: A woman was involuntarily committed for behavioral health.
21400 block Highway 99: An argument between women over an ex-boyfriend led to threats made.
200 block Railroad Street: Keys were turned in as found property.
20500 block 77th Avenue West: A verbal argument between two roommates led to a window being broken.
23600 block Highway 99: A store manager reported a shoplifter. Officers located and arrested the suspect.
238th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A pedestrian violation led to a warrant arrest.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man attempted to steal an ambulance from the hospital.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault after he reported assaulting his wife.
March 6
8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle that was reported stolen was later found parked in a different stall, and wasn’t stolen after all.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman found a small hole in the wall of her condo weeks after hearing a loud bang from outside.
24300 block 76th Avenue West: Tools were stolen from underneath a carport.
18300 block Olympic View Drive: A man was arrested for trespassing on a residential property.
22600 block 95th Place West: A woman reported receiving an email from someone in violation of an anti-harassment order.
24300 block Highway 99: A female employee walked in on a male customer urinating.
23800 block Highway 99: An officer who stopped a vehicle for running a red light ended up arresting the driver for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault.
24100 block Highway 99: Two subjects shoplifted at a department store and left the scene before police arrived.
21900 block Highway 99: A man detailed from a stolen vehicle was arrested for a warrant. The investigation into the stolen vehicle is ongoing.
March 7
3800 block 204th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies in attempting to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not located.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Money was stolen during an online transaction from a couple’s bank account.
238th Place Southwest/76th Avenue West: A man fled the scene after a collision with another occupied vehicle. Charges are being referred.
18700 block 76th Avenue West: A parking complaint from a citizen led to a recovered stolen vehicle.
18800 block 89th Avenue West: Police attempted negotiations with a Department of Corrections warrant subject but the subject never surrendered.
24100 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter walked out of a store with unpaid items.
March 8
200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was arrested for multiple warrants.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a grocery store. He left on foot and was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a grocery store. She left on foot and was not located.
8200 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was reported.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a dog bite inside a business; the skin wasn’t broken.
22500 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after refusing to leave.
9500 block Firdale Avenue: A juvenile was arrested for assault.
March 9
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Roommates had an argument. No assault occurred.
18300 block 73rd Avenue West: Police conducted a welfare check on a family due to an Adult Protective Services referral.
600 block Giltner Lane: A subject received harassing text messages from an unknown subject.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.
March 10
18800 block 89th Avenue West: A man was arrested on Department of Corrections felony warrant.
100 block 5th Avenue South: Police responding to a report of a disturbance in a bar arrested a man for DUI.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for trespassing at a restaurant.
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A man contacted for a substance complaint was arrested for an unrelated warrant.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A subject was arrested at a correctional facility for an outstanding Edmonds warrant.
23800 block Highway 99: A subject causing a disturbance was moved along from the location.
21900 block Highway 99: Two women were taken into custody and trespassed from a store after shoplifting.
March 11
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a grocery store. She was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a location after displaying odd and suspicious behavior.
500 block Forsyth Lane: Police responded to a verbal argument between roommates.
19100 block Ocean Avenue: A driver was arrested for physical control.
March 12
8600 block Bowdoin Way: A driver was arrested after a hit-and-run collision led to a DUI investigation. See related story here.
18800 block 89th Avenue West: An unoccupied residence was burglarized by unknown suspects.
24100 block Highway 99: Retail theft was reported. Suspects fled in a stolen vehicle.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man was arrested after assaulting his wife.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a grocery store.
March 13
17900 block 75th Place West: A citizen was alerted to fraud by a collections agency.
24100 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A truck window was smashed and a backpack with a work laptop was stolen.
22900 block 76th Avenue West: Power tools were stolen from the bed of a truck.
9800 block Edmonds Way: An employee’s car was broken into in the parking lot of their work.
21600 block Highway 99: A man threw a rock at a vehicle traveling on the highway, causing paint damage.
March 14
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle; the vehicle was taken for a search warrant.
600 block Edmonds Way: A rock was thrown through the glass door of a business.
19900 block 82nd Place West: A subject received a debt collection notice for an account he did not open.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store.
March 15
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a location after causing a disturbance.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was found stuck in a metal donation bin.
Edmonds Way/15th Way Southwest: A subject was obstructing traffic and was detained for an outstanding warrant. The warrant was not confirmed by the originating agency.
23200 block Edmonds Way: A woman said she was receiving unwanted communication from her ex-boyfriend.
8600 block 185th Place West: Fraudulent use of identity information was reported.
400 block Admiral Way: A subject reported losing their wallet at the beach.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: A subject reported fraudulent activity on their bank accounts.
500 block Forsyth Lane: A subject was served a temporary court order.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man wanted for murder out of Grays Harbor County was taken into custody in Edmonds.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A woman was feeling verbally intimidated by her male roommate so she called 911 before it escalated.
8500 block Bowdoin Way: A drunk driver who crashed into parked vehicles was taken into police custody.
March 16
23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole food from a grocery store fled on foot and was not located.
500 block 5th Avenue: A man was arrested for warrants.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two subjects left a restaurant without paying for their meal.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject who stole property from a business was located and arrested.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was detained for suspicion of theft. After further investigation, police determined no crime had been committed.
23800 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported that medications they were expecting were not received in the mail.
1200 block 8th Avenue South: Unauthorized credit card accounts were opened.
March 17
6500 block 218th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man who stole food from a restaurant left on foot and was not located.
22700 block 76th Avenue West: Food items were stolen from the community kitchen at a retirement facility.
21900 block Highway 99: Police responding to a report of a large gathering in parking lot, with cars revving engines and doing burnouts, gave commands to disperse.
24100 block Highway 99: Two men entered a business and shoplifted but they were gone prior to police arrival.
March 18
7000 block 212th Street Southwest: Multiple vehicles were prowled overnight.
9600 block 231st Place Southwest: A woman reported her adult son as missing.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject who struck the windshield of a parked vehicle with a sledge hammer was arrested.
21900 block Highway 99: A business requested police assistance in dealing with violators in the parking lot.
24100 block Highway 99: A business reported theft of merchandise. Officers followed behind the vehicles but the vehicles drove away from police.
March 19
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted another law enforcement agency with a DUI arrest.
21400 block Highway 99: A business window was damaged overnight.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to an argument between family members.
1200 block Vista Way: A vehicle window was broken but no items were taken.
24100 block Highway 99: Two men shoplifted from a store and fled on foot.
March 20
23800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle from Everett was recovered in Edmonds.
18600 block 81st Avenue West: A camping trailer taken from a home was recovered by police.
23400 block Highway 99: An argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend resulted in keys thrown by the boyfriend, who was arrested for assault.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: An unknown subject hit a police vehicle while driving a stolen vehicle and eluded the police.
1400 block 2nd Avenue South: A suspicious caller continued to harass a citizen about being the pizza delivery driver.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.