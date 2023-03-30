Edmonds Port Commission names Commissioner Angela Harris as new executive director

The Port of Edmonds Commission has unanimously selected incumbent Commissioner Angela Harris as the Port of Edmonds’ next executive director.

Harris will replace incumbent Bob McChesney, who is retiring at the end of May after 40 years as a public ports manager, culminating in 14 years serving as the port’s executive director.

Harris has been a port commissioner for District 1 since 2018. She has been instrumental in establishing the port’s environmental plan and implementing a program to eliminate the use of toxic chemicals, as well as contributing to financial strategy and long-range vision development. She currentlyserves on the Port’s Environmental and Legislative Committees and is the port’s representative to the Washington Public Ports Association’s Environmental Committee.

Harris brings extensive business and senior management expertise to the port, having run her own management consulting firm before starting a career at Microsoft in 2005. She currently serves as director of program management office for Microsoft’s Device Partner Sales.

When McChesney announced his retirement earlier this year, Harris announced her intention to apply for the position. More than 40 applicants were screened by the selection committee, and Harris was one of five finalists that the commission interviewed — with Harris recusing herself — during two public meetings.

“Commissioner Harris has long demonstrated a love for the port and the Edmonds/Woodway community,said Port Commission President Steve Johnston, who . Her vision, impressive service as a Port Commissioner, and proven leadership record at the Port and as asenior corporate manager at Microsoft made her the standout candidate in a pool of outstanding applicants,” said Commissioner Steve Johnston, commission president and chair of the selection committee. “While we wish Bob the very best in his well-deserved retirement, the Commission and staff are excited to work with Angela in her new position as executive director.”

Harris will lead a port staff of 27 who are responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Port of Edmonds Marina and the Harbor Square Business Complex, as well as other major projects focused on community and economic benefit, shoreline access, environmental stewardship, and infrastructure maintenance.

A major focus for Harris over the next few years will be securing funding for major infrastructure projects including restoration of the north marina seawall and Portwalk that provide essential public access to the waterfront.

Commissioner Harris is set to begin her new role on May 1.

According to port spokesperson Brittany Williams, once Harris vacates her seat — planned for April 30 — the port commission will have 60 days to solicit applicants for her position and appoint a replacement.