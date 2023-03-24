Edmonds Port Commission special meeting agenda March 27, 2023

March 27, 2023

5:30pm

Special Commission Meeting

SPECIAL MEETING PORTION

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

III. CLOSE EXECUTIVE SESSION

IV. COMMENCE REGULAR MEETING BUSINESS AT 7:00 P.M.

V. FLAG SALUTE

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of March 13, 2023 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

VII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

VIII. PRESENTATION

A. Breakwater Condition Survey Report

IX. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Executive Director Candidate Selection

X. INFORMATION

XI. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

The Port of Edmonds has returned to in person Commission Meetings. Social distancing recommended, mask optional. Or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.

