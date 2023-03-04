Edmonds Public Facilities District seeks new board member

Edmonds Public Facilities District (EPFD) is seeking a qualified candidate to join its five-member board of directors. This position will remain open until filled.

Edmonds Public Facilities District is the independent municipal corporation that owns and operates Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA). The EPFD Board works in partnership with a separate not-for-profit board of up to 24 members to ensure the financial health and operating success of the Center.

The position is currently open. The new member will begin their first term in June 2023.

Members of the Edmonds PFD Board are formally appointed by the Edmonds City Council. Applicants need not reside in the city of Edmonds.

Application deadline is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. An application and further information can be found here.