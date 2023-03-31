Edmonds Rotary joins hands with Edmonds Bookshop to support at-risk kids

For the third straight year, Edmonds Rotary, the Edmonds Bookshop and the Snohomish County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocate) program have teamed up to provide books to children in foster care, their parents and their court-appointed advocates.

CASA volunteers serve as court-appointed special advocates for children who have landed in the state’s foster system, many of whom are victims or alleged victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse or neglect. The book donation is part of the Rotary’s literacy program, and follows up on successful partnerships in 2021 and 2022 to similarly distribute diversity-themed and Black history-themed books respectively to this same population.

While sharing books and literature has always been a part of what CASA volunteers do with their clients, traditionally the supply of books has been limited — meaning that the volunteer/advocates could not leave the books behind, but rather took them to share with other children. But now, thanks to the support from Rotary and the Edmonds Bookshop, the books can be purchased in sufficient quantity that they may be left permanently with the children. Books are chosen by CASA program officials, the purchase cost is funded by Rotary and the books themselves are supplied by the Edmonds Bookshop at a 20% discount. This year’s effort is providing more than 1,500 books.

In past years, the literacy program targeted children in the 5-plus age group and the books were aimed at building skills, understanding and literary knowledge. But with many CASA program children in younger age groups — some less than a year old — organizers this year opted to focus on books targeted to ages 0-7.

“Rather than follow a theme as in the past, this year we focused on books to which younger kids could relate,” explained CASA Program Supervisor Lindsay Cortez. “This year’s collection includes things like board books, puzzle books, picture books – things with lots of color and visual interest that provoke thought and adventure.”

Another innovation this year is providing two books of each title, one to stay with the child and the other to give to the parents.

“Most kids in foster care are still in contact with their birth parents,” explained Cortez. “By giving copies to both the kids and parents we try to open a bridge where they can talk about the books together. We hope that this might help forge a pathway for the family to reunite by providing parents with additional motivation to address and correct the issues that caused their kids to be taken from them and put into foster care.”

Lorraine Voss has worked as a CASA advocate for the past three years.

“I’ve been doing volunteer work since high school,” said the 35-year-old Voss, “I started out doing work in shelters for kids, but found myself wondering what happened to them after they left the shelter. When I found the CASA program it seemed like the best next step. I find it extremely satisfying.”

She went on to explain that this work does not mean that the advocate becomes the parent the kid never had.

“We are careful to maintain boundaries,” she explained. “Our role is to gather evidence, get to know the child, talk with the biological parents, teachers, coaches, physicians, etc. and present our findings to the judge along with our recommendations. This might be to return the child home to the parents, to keep the child in foster care and, if so, suggest what might need to be done to remove barriers to the child returning home.”

Another volunteer advocate, Emily Fountain, praised the CASA program for professionalism, great trainingband overall organization. A former public defender, Fountain lives in Edmonds where her children attend Edmonds public schools.

“I took a pause as a public defender to be with my children as they were growing up,” she explained. “But after several years I was ready to get back to work, and found this program – it’s a perfect fit for me, allowing me to use my legal, writing and investigatory skills to help the most vulnerable children in our community. I feel very fortunate to have found this program.”

According to Cortez, more volunteers are needed.

“We currently have about 400 children in the program, and only about 80 active volunteers. We need to double that number in order to serve all of the children in need,” she said. “Our immediate goal is to recruit 30 volunteers in the next 30 days. We are hosting CASA training monthly and we would love to have folks apply for our training cohort in May! The application deadline to join the May cohort is April 26. The training is offered virtually on Zoom on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Training materials are provided online through a virtual classroom that allows you to work at your own pace, then come to class on Tuesday and Thursday nights to discuss. You can apply on our website.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel