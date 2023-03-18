Edmonds School District High School Students of Month February 2023

Edmonds-Woodway High
Max Bartron
Parents’ names: Christine and Beaux Bartron
GPA: 3.49
Clubs & Activities: EWHS Jazz 1, Max Bartron Quartet, EWHS Esports, Monthly EWHS Romeos gig, EWHS Wind Symphony/Drumline
Honors: EWHS Jazz 1 Section Leader, Wind Symphony President, IB Lang-Lit, Wind Symphony Section leader, Drumline Captain
Awards: Outstanding Soloist at various local jazz festivals; Brubeck Jazz Summit; EWHS Student of the Month
Community Service: Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) fundraiser gig with Rick Steves; EWHS Romeos; Various EWC gigs; Various Restaurant Gigs; Jazz for City of Edmonds; Jazz for Firdale Village
Employment: I teach private music lessons.
Educational Goals: To attend a four-year and get my bachelor’s degree in Jazz Studies at Manhattan School of Music or other jazz conservatories (top school), and maybe get a graduate degree.
Career Goals: Professional Musician, College Professor
Anything else we should know? I have been recognized multiple times by some of the biggest names in jazz in the modern era, and made some great connections to some serious musicians.
Ivy Dorman
Parents’ names: Barbara and James Dorman
GPA: 3.9
Clubs & Activities: Rainbow Warriors, Play Production, Robotics, BSU, Deaf Academic Bowl, Equity Team, NHS
Anything else we should know? I am fluent in both English and American Sign Language
Meadowdale High
Lydia Mekonnen
Parents’ names: Mekonnen Gebeyehu and Aynadis Meleket
GPA: 3.95
Clubs & Activities: National Honors Society and Key club
Athletics: Meadowdale Cheer
Community Service: Link Coordinator, tutor
Employment: Pacsun
Educational Goals: To attend a four-year university
Career Goals: Marketing
Muhamed Fye
Parent’s name: Momodou Fye
Athletics: Soccer
Employment: Safeway
Educational Goals: I want to complete all my credits.
Career Goals: Go to college and get a degree.
Mountlake Terrace High
Ashlyn Jackson
Parent’s name: Lara Jackson
GPA: 2.57619
Clubs & Activities: Choir
Athletics: Track & field
Employment: Edmonds QFC bakery
Liliana Lopez-Santiago
Guardians’ names: Teresa and Ken DeMarce
GPA: 3.984
Clubs and Activities: DECA Club and National Honor Society
Athletics: Captain for cross-country; Track and Field
Educational Goals: To attend a four-year university.
Career Goals: To study business and become an accountant.
Lynnwood High
Diana Munguia
Kalyani Blackwell
Parents’ names: Rhodessa Galang and Pierre Blackwell
Clubs & Activities: Drawing, Student Advisory Committee, Level Up Scholarship Program, Black Student Union, Women’s Care Club
Athletics: Varsity Volleyball and Varsity Tennis. We went to State for Volleyball! I’m one of the captains of the tennis team this year.
Awards: Most Improved Award and the Outstanding Leadership Award in Volleyball
Community Service: The Rotary Club of Lynnwood: I was part of the Challenge Race, working concessions.
Significant School Project: I don’t know if this counts as a school project, but for our SKMEA Solo and Ensemble Festival this year, my group got first alternate in the small low brass category, which means we’re the runners-up to go to State for band! And I created a One Point Perspective Cityscape drawing that was featured in the Edmonds Arts Festival in the student section last year.
Educational Goals: To attend a four year college after high school and keep my grades up throughout senior year. I’m just trying to not fall behind with this year almost being over!
Career Goals: I see myself either having a job with a movie studio or illustrating for books. I’d like to get into animation and/or learn more about storytelling, creating art that inspires and empowers.
Anything else we should know? I submitted a little comic strip for a contest for The New York Times, titled “Back in My Day.” It was selected as one of the winners, which was pretty awesome! I also got to read a poem for our BSU Black History Month Assembly, which was a big deal for me considering I used to have really bad anxiety speaking in front of a lot of people.
I’ve played the trombone since sixth grade and picked up the euphonium last year, plus I’m in the jazz band!
Scriber Lake High
Joe Aceves
Parent’s name: Rosa Aceves
GPA: 3.5
Clubs & Activities: Swimming, Lifting Weights at The Lynnwood Rec Center, Various Church
Honors: Student of The Month
Awards: Student of The Month, Quarterly Recognition awards
Community Service: Joe is a staple of our community. He is a hard worker. He is polite and always brings a smile to student and staff faces. Joe completes many special community projects here on our SLHS campus.
Significant School Project: Mini Course. Joe will be moving into the Voice Transition Program.
Employment: Vocational Supported Employment (Provail)
Educational Goals: Vocational Training
Career Goals: Training for a career
Anything else we should know? Joe is Awesome, He is a great student. He does an amazing job here!
Voice Transition Program
Braulio Valdez Lopez
Parent’s name: Enrique Valdez
GPA: 4.0
Awards: I’ve gotten Student of the month three times at Work Adjustment.
Educational Goals: Computers and programming/ technology
Career Goals: To make money and become a electrician
Anything else we should know? My hobbies are writing, drawing, communication skills, and dad jokes.
