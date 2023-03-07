Edmonds School District High School Students of Month January 2023

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Tristan Joseph Kelley

Mother’s Name: Tracy Kelley

Interests: I was diagnosed with Autism and ADHD at a very young age. I enjoy spending time around my family, some of my strong interests are video gaming. I’ve been into video gaming since I was young. I really enjoy gaming online and offline. It’s something I have grown up with and something I really enjoy. I also have an interest in the railroad.

I grew up in the southern part of the city of Everett. When I was sixteen I moved to Edmonds with my mother. A while back I met someone who had worked for the Sound Transit Commuter Rail. I became really good friends with them. All my life I have been around cats and dogs. My family had many dogs and cats throughout my lifetime. So far, I’ve seen a lot of what life has to offer. Every morning, I wake up, something new to be seen. Every time I leave the house.

Every summer we visited the Evergreen State Fair to ride on the attractions, have food as well as enjoy the event in general, not forgetting the demolition derby which is great to watch. I will never forget how fun my childhood was and now that I am growing up and getting ready to graduate. I hope that I will find that part that will make me happy.

That aside, I’ve played video games basically my whole life. And I am happy to share this with the general public.

Education Goals: My Education Goals are to graduate and finish school. I would really enjoy being able to live life to the fullest after I finish school.

Career Goals: I have not decided yet. I am an unemployed senior year school student.

Edmonds Heights K-12

Makayla Tourtellot

Parents’ names: Debbie and Mark Tourtellot

GPA: 4.0

Athletics: Ballet

Honors: National Technical Honors Society

Awards: National Technical Honors Society

Community Service: I have been a Teaching Assistant for both Edmonds Heights K-12 and Sherwood Elementary. I assisted kids with reading, science, and art as well as observing play at recess.

Educational Goals: I will be graduating in June of 2023 then heading off to a community college to start my post high school education. After that, I will try to get a scholarship to an art school. Career Goals: To become an artist of some sort. My passion is art, so my dream is to become a concept artist and create concept art for movies, shows, video games, and/or books. I also want to become an art therapist for young children, as I love to help and care for young kids as well as create art.

Anything else we should know? Last year I was accepted into Sno-Isle Tech, which in my words is like a “pre-college” school. I achieved a hard goal of becoming a “second year”. Now I am learning more ways to express my creativity and attempt to achieve my dream job.



Daaniya Junejo

Parent’s name: Seema Junejo

GPA: 3.5

Clubs & Activities: Student Body Leadership Council president; Student Board director of Equity Team; President of Women’s Rights and Diversity Club; (Edmonds district diversity). Edmonds College MESA Vice President (Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievements); Girls who code club at University of Washington; Amazon.com coding dojo. I was part of the Associated Student Body freshman through junior years, during which I served as president and vice president. I worked with my other peers and fellow students to incorporate creative ideas for our school to bring our community together.

Athletics: I was a member of the Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club swim team for five years.

Honors: National Honor Society

Awards: Best Fine Arts at Seattle Art Museum In 2020.

Community Service: I was a volunteer for Islamic Relief USA, a worldwide organization that serves the homeless by getting them basic needs, food, and healthcare. I also had been an organizer of the Annual Day of Dignity in Seattle, serving the homeless for seven years. While there a few years back, Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal TV show came to our event and I was the only one interviewed for their public relations segment, which you can see in this clip. All of this allowed me to meet new people, broaden my friend circle, and learn how to interact with more diverse groups in our society; Served homeless teens nutritious food during Teen Feed, where I assisted with health and counseling needs; Worked with Mary’s Place on building a charity donation and food drive to help young children and women; and a project for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with other young students in Seattle focused on building toilets in Africa, to make it more environmentally friendly.

Employment: T-Mobile explorer prep intern

Educational Goals: My current goal is to complete and finish my Associate of Arts degree, then transfer over to University of Washington, Seattle to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Informatics data science and hopefully earn a double bachelor’s degree or move on to pursue a master’s degree in computer science and Artificial Intelligence web technology.

Career Goals: My career goal after I graduate is hopefully to work with a top technology-based Tech company in product management or marketing and maybe data science visual analytics.

Anything else we should know? I am full of passion and energy with skills and qualities such as hard-working, humble, intelligent, quick learner, and strong communication. Currently, I am a Running Start student. I am a passionate and determined learner driven by success. I’m always open to new challenges and opportunities to learn, grow, and foster creativity.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Lena Shoeman

Parents’ names: Paul and Tanya Shoeman

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: Member of National Technical Honors Society, HOSA and National Honors Society

ASB: President of the PM Sno-Isle Vet Assisting class

Awards: Student of the Quarter at Sno-Isle

Community Service: Volunteer at the Edmonds Food Bank

Kaylee Meyers

Parents’ names: Debbie and Tom Meyers

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Debate Leadership Team; DECA; Students Saving Salmon; National Honors Society; Seattle Girls Choir; Student Instructional Council Representative; Edmonds Stewards; Sustainability Ambassador for the University of Washington; Leadership Liaison for High School Democrats of America; Next Generation Nations; Compassion 2020 Scholar; TEDx Speaker Event

ASB: Elected Officer

Athletics: Swim and Tennis

Honors: Full IB

Awards: DECA State Qualifier; Debate State Qualifier

Community Service: Edmonds Food Bank

Employment: TGA Tennis Coach; SGC Director

Educational Goals: I hope to study international diplomacy, law, or political science.

Career Goals: I want to work at an NGO or pursue a law degree.

Lynnwood High

Chih-Ling Chao

Parent’s name: Chu-Min Yu

GPA: 3.77

Athletics: Golf

Awards: District golf tournament, where I finished 15th; finished second schoolwide.

Educational Goals: To attend university.

Tsion Muluken

Parents’ names: Heaven Bekele and Muluken Mekonnen

GPA: 3.5

Clubs & Activities: NHS

Athletics: Cross Country & Volleyball

Honors: Chemistry

Awards: NHS award, Student of the Month (8th grade)

Community Service: Feed My Starving Children; RHS craft show BBQ; Gardening

Educational Goals: Finishing feeling proud of myself and others proud of my accomplishments.

Career Goals: To become a computer scientist because I love math and technology.

Anything else we should know? I am very grateful to achieve this award and thank you very much!!

Meadowdale High

Jordan Buckmaster

Parent’s name: Holly Buckmaster

Educational Goals: I plan to do Running Start for a certificate upon graduating high school.

Career Goals: Game tester

Anything else we should know? I’ve loved to travel around the world. I’ve been to Europe, Africa, Central America, Dominican Republic and my favorite, The Bahamas.

Muzamil Noori

Parent’s name: Zuhra Noori

GPA: 4.0

Educational Goals: I hope to attend Running Start at Edmonds Community College and start working towards a computer science degree.

Project SEARCH

Shannon Gunning

Parent’s name: Millie Gunning

Athletics: I played basketball, soccer, and bowling

Awards: I have gotten trophies and medals in the past few years for the Special Olympics.

Career Goals: Someday, I would like to work in the Sterile Processing department in a hospital.

Anything else we should know? I enjoy hanging out with my friends. I like to play pool with my dad, and I enjoy writing “thank you” notes to people. TV and video games are things I like to do when I am just at home.

Scriber Lake High

Amari Allen

Parent’s name: Katrina Carlisle

Significant School Project: Artwork on school wall

Educational Goals: To earn a grade of B and better.

Career Goals: Music, Art, Sports

Violet Patterson

GPA: 3.0

Awards: I’ve received awards from teachers for cooperation in class

Employment: World Market

Educational Goals: To earn my bachelor’s degree.

Career Goals: To be a marine biologist

Anything else we should know? I want to do a year of community service before university.

VOICE Transition Program

Jennifer Nguyen