Edmonds School District offering after-school Korean percussion ensemble

Pungmul is a genre of traditional Korean drumming that includes rhythm and movement based on rice farming culture. A pungmul class has been offered as part of the Edmonds School District’s Summer Music School for many years and this year it will expand.

The district will offer a free after-school program, Edmonds Pungmul Pae, at Mountlake Terrace High School. The Korean percussion ensemble is geared toward secondary students and will meet twice a week.

Students and families who are interested in joining the pungmul ensemble are encouraged to complete the interest form: Edmonds Pungmul Pae interest form.

Edmonds Pungmul Pae will be available for performances beginning in 2023. Contact Matthew Benuska if interested.

In August 2022, students from the Edmonds Summer Music School pungmul class performed at the Korean American Chamber of Commerce’s “Waba Korea Festival” at Pier 69 in Seattle.