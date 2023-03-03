Edmonds woman convicted of insurance fraud in King County

An Edmonds woman pleaded guilty to committing insurance fraud after an investigation completed by the Washington State Insurance Commissioner’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

Eden Gebru pleaded guilty to the charge of false claims or proof on Feb. 23 in King County Superior Court. Her jail sentence was suspended, but she was ordered to serve 24 months’ probation, complete 80 hours of community service and pay $500 in court fees.

Gebru was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Shoreline in September 2021. She told the other driver that she had valid insurance with State Farm at the time of crash, but her insurance card was expired.

Less than an hour after the collision occurred, Gebru called her agent and renewed her State Farm policy, concealing that she had just been involved in a collision. The next day, the other driver made a claim against Gebru’s State Farm policy but discovered there was not valid insurance in place at the time of the collision. State Farm denied the $9,379.11 and referred it to CIU, as required by state law.

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with allied law enforcement agencies and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it here.