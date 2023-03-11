EPIC Group Writers sponsoring March 25 workshop on self-publishing, marketing

Ready to take publishing into your own hands, but overwhelmed by all of the options and decisions involved? EPIC Group Writers is sponsoring a Saturday, March 25 workshop that will walk you through what you need to get your manuscript to publication.

This class — taught by former literary agent Beth Jusino — takes a practical, personal approach to both publishing and marketing, encouraging you to evaluate your own goals and audience, and then holding them up to the wide array of tools that can help you get there. Information will include the nitty-gritty decisions of the constantly changing self-publishing process and some best practices for building a marketing strategy that will get your book into the hands of your target readers.

Jusino is an award-winning writer, developmental editor, teacher and publishing consultant with more than 20 years of experience helping individuals navigate the complicated space between first draft and published book. She wrote The Author’s Guide to Marketing: Make a Plan That Attracts More Readers and Sells More Books (You Might Even Enjoy It).

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds. Coffee, tea, water and light snacks will be provided. Cost is $60 for EPIC members and $75 for non-members.

To purchase a ticket, use the QR code below or visit the EPIC website.