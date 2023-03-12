Fern expert to speak at March 20 Edmonds Floretum Garden Club meeting

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will welcome Judith Jones, owner of Fancy Fronds Nursery in Gold Bar, as speaker for its Monday, March 20 meeting. The topic this month is “Some of my Favorite Ferns & How to Care for Them.” Jones will speak about her passion, pteridology — the study of ferns and related plants.

Fancy Fronds is a small, family-run business specializing in temperate ferns since 1981. Jones will bring a selection of ferns for sale by cash, check or card.

The daughter of a surgeon and a desert flora botanist, Jones has always had a knack with plants. Her obsession with Victorian literature and furniture eventually led her to discover the wide world of Victorian fern cultivation and taxonomy, an affliction from which she has never quite recovered, the Floretum meeting announcement said. Since the 1980s, Jones has named and introduced several new cultivars of ferns and is a leading expert on the identification of temperate fern species. She was mentored in pteridology by Jimmy Dyce of the British Pteridological Society and lectured at the 125th Anniversary of the British Pteridological Society.

Jones is well past retirement age, the Floretum announcement stated, but she continues her botanical rampage with unabashed abandon and is quoted as saying “as long as I can lift a a 4-inch pot I will continue gardening!”

Floretum’s meetings are held in the Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 N. 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Learn more about the club at floretum.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.