Gardening through the seasons: Winter-to-spring beauty

As we begin the beautiful time of spring, winter is going, going GONE,

Walking the neighborhood late in March, I say goodbye to many plants such as witch hazel, hellebores and heuchera. But the snow-covered mountains still peek from the clouds.

Instead, I see blossoming plums bursting forth. Star magnolias, red currant, early camellias, daffodils and many other beautiful bulbs add to the Northwest beauty..

This is a great time to add beauty to your garden. If you are lucky to have many plants, now is the time to dig up some of them and share them with your friends. You can also donate them to local plant sales such as the Snohomish Master Garden Sale on April 29 or the Floretum Garden Club sale on May 6.

March is also a good time to trim back roses to encourage their flourishing in the summer and fall of 2023. Look around your garden to find the many plants you can take cuttings or divisions from: bergenias, vinca, sedums of all sorts. You are also likely to have success with cuttings from hydrangeas and native red currant and red twig dogwood.

Good soil and a somewhat protected area are likely spots to find success in growing new plants.

Take a stroll in your neighborhood or those of your friends. You will see many examples of flourishing plants growing in gardens. We live in an area of great natural beauty. Some say it is a gardening paradise.

It won’t be long before our many later camellias, rhododendrons and flowering dogwoods burst forth. Those new to the Northwest (and longtimers too) will be delighted with the abundance of beautiful plants. There is no excuse for having a dull garden in the Northwest!

— By Barbara Chase

Barbara Chase is a Master Gardener and co-chair of the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club plant sale.