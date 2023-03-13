Girls fifth-grade team places third at state championships

The Edmonds-Woodway fifth-grade girls basketball feeder team placed third in the Silver Division at the state championship in Spokane March 10-12.
The Edmonds team is part of the feeder program that is committed to increasing the opportunity and participation of young women in basketball across the Edmonds School District service area.
The fifth-grade team has students who attend Sherwood Elementary, Madrona and Terrace Park K-8 schools and St Luke’s School.
After winning their division pool at the state tournament by beating Anacortes (17-12), Juanita (31-8) and White River (21-20), the Warriors lost to Stanwood in the semifinals, 25-22.
With less than an hour of rest due to various court delays, the athletes rallied to beat Okanogan 41-33 in the third-place game to take home the bronze medal.
The roster of fifth graders includes:
Adriana Gray
Arissa Shah
Charlotte Younger
Daisy Ho
Emersyn Wichers
Grace Danyo
Marina Dire
Mila Switzer
Naiya Carey-Boxley
Siena Miller
The team is coached by Marieka Miller and assistant coach Nicole Premus.
