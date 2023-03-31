Girls on the Run of Snohomish County 5K run set for June 4

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County will host its annual Celebration 5K event on Saturday, June 4, at Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek. The non-competitive 5K is open to the public and is for everyone of all ages and abilities.

“We encourage walking, running, skipping, hopping — even dancing — to move forward,” said Girls on the Run of Snohomish County Executive Director Megan Wolfe. “It’s a 5K like no other — capes, bandanas, giggles, smiles, tutus, unicorns, cheers and encouragement abound! Everyone is free to be themselves and complete the 5K at their own happy pace and with their own unique style.”

Family of Girls on the Run participants, friends and community members can register and participate. Registration for the 5K is now open and special early bird pricing is available through April 15. Proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run of Snohomish County. The early bird registration cost is $30 for adults and $20 for youth 15 and under.

All 5K participants receive a finisher’s medal and access to fun zone activities, sponsor booths and more. The event festivities and check-in will begin at 7:45 a.m. on June 4 at Henry M. Jackson High School and early arrival is suggested. The run will start at 9 a.m. and takes place rain or shine.

If you would like to be involved, but are not interested in completing the event, you can volunteer your time on event day. For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org/5K.

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County has served over 3,200 girls since its inception in 2015. The celebratory 5K on June 4 will feature this season’s 600 spring program participants from across Snohomish County.