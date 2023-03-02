Group considering state’s next airport site is hosting virtual meetings in March

Community members have several chances in March to learn about and comment on plans to identify a new state airport.

The group charged with the work, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, will hold both virtual meetings and an online open house. Input received from the public at these meetings will help the commission develop recommendations for where the state’s next airport site is located.

Commercial Aviation Coordination Commission online open house information

When: Online open house: now through Wednesday, March 22

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/cacc/

Details:

The online open house is available in English and Spanish and can be accessed anytime that is convenient for participants 24/7.

The public is invited to provide feedback and suggestions which will play an important role in the recommendations the commission develops.

Commercial Aviation Coordination Commission online virtual public meetings

When:

Noon – 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 8

5:30 – 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 9

Where: Visit wsdot.wa.gov/travel/aviation/commercial-aviation-coordinating-commission to access the link to the online meetings.

The commission is considering environmental effects, economic and technical criteria, and public feedback and opinion as it develops recommendations to improve Washington’s air transportation capacity.

About the study

The commission is studying both short and long-term strategies to address air passenger service, air cargo operations and general aviation capacity needs. This is an opportunity for the state to consider how to meet capacity limits while also planning for the use of innovative technologies and the concept of an airport of the future within the state’s aviation system. Incorporating innovative technologies could result in the increased use of sustainable aviation fuels, clean energy production at airports, and significantly reduced harmful emissions and noise from airplanes while providing additional commercial air service to more airports around the state.

The options still being studied include expanding service at an existing airport such as Paine Field in Snohomish County, assume SeaTac executes its Sustainable Airport Master Plan assist other airports interested in pursuing regional commercial service (distributed air service supported by emerging technology), or build a new airport. Locations being studied for a new airport include representative sites in Pierce and Thurston counties. More information about the background of the commission’s work can be found online at wsdot.wa.gov/aviation/commission/home.htm

The Commerical Aviation Coordination Commission was created by the Washington State Legislature in 2019 to ensure Washington can meet future commercial aviation demands.

The commission will provide a recommendation to the Legislature by June 15, 2023, to meet the forecast demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo, and general aviation.

The CACC’s 15 voting and 11 nonvoting members include representatives from the aviation industry, the public, airport communities, freight industry, state and local agencies and elected officials. The Washington State Department of Transportation provides the CACC technical assistance and staff support from its aviation division.