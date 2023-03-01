Harbor Square men’s 65-plus doubles team takes national title

The Harbor Square Hammers — a 65-plus men’s doubles tennis team based out of Edmonds’ Harbor Square Athletic Club — are national U.S. Tennis Association champions.
The team won the national USTA League National Invitational championship for adult men 65 and over during play in Arizona in January.
The Hammers’ regular season league record was 8-1, with the team’s only loss to rival Robinswood, from Bellevue. “Despite the one loss we were league champions because we had more individual wins,” team captain Bruce Adee said.
Both Harbor Square and Robinswood advanced to the sectional championship, held in Tacoma in September 2022, with Harbor Square defeating Robinswood 2-1 in the finals — winning in a third-set tiebreaker.
The National Invitational, held in Surprise, Arizona, included 17 teams “representing the best from every area of the country,” Adee said. The team went undefeated to bcome national champions.
“It was an amazing team effort,” Adee said. “We are all very proud.”
Team members included:
Bruce Adee, captain
Ray Poletti, co-captain
Rick Downey
George Sampson
Jack Hagel
Bill Zinck
Yun Hong
Gordon Williams
Ron Fredrickson
Jim Coghlan
John Mac Donald
Dennis Salveson
