High school dance teams compete at state

Three Edmonds School District high schools — Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale — competed March 24 in the WIAA 3A State Dance/Drill Team Competition at the Yakima SunDome.

Edmonds-Woodway finished 6th in state in the military category, Lynnwood took 16th in the hip hop category and Meadowdale placed in two categories: 5th in dance and 9th in pom.