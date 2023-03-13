High school sports roundup for March 11, 2023

Baseball

Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 8-1
Mount Vernon defeated Edmonds-Woodway 7-3

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Ingraham; Wednesday March 15; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Spanaway Lake 27-0 (5 innings)

Mountlake Terrace Highlights:
Jack Gripentrog: 2-2, 3 R, 4 RBI
Bede Bresee: 3 RBI
Matthew Meadows: 3 RBI
Ethan Swenson: 3 RBI
Talan Zenk: 3 RBI
Tyler Shankle: 5 R
Braden Thompson: winning pitcher, 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Spanaway Lake 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, March 15; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood defeated Arlington 7-1
No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Arlington 0-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; Wednesday, March 15; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Olympic 8-1
No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Olympic 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at La Conner; Thursday, March 16; 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway tied Redmond 1-1
No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 0-0-1; Redmond 0-0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Thursday, March 16; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Bishop Blanchet defeated Meadowdale 1-0
No details reported

Records: Bishop Blanchet 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, March 16; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

— Compiled by Steve Willits

